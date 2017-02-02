South Africa: Phahlane 'Unshaken' By Corruption Allegations

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane is unshaken and will continue to do his work, despite the storm surrounding him, he told Parliament on Thursday.

"It has been an onslaught since 2009. It is tiring, but that is not going to make us lose focus on the work that we are doing. We are not shaken and we will continue to do our work," he told the police portfolio committee.

Phahlane, Police Minister Nathi Nhleko and SAPS leaders were briefing the committee on allegations of fraud and corruption levelled against him.

These included an Independent Police Investigative Directorate investigation into the source of the R8m which his house cost, and his fleet of cars.

Other allegations involved corruption in the police's forensic unit, irregular appointments, sexual relationships with subordinates, and his using state money to pay for a birthday party in 2009.

Recent accusations

Committee members were taken through a report from CPN Forensic and Accounting Services into allegations that police union Popcru had levelled against Phahlane.

Flanked by a woman with whom he was once accused of having a sexual relationship, and another who was allegedly employed irregularly, Phahlane worked to systematically counter the allegations against him.

He reiterated statements he made in December, professing his innocence regarding the forensic unit, and the more recent accusations against him.

Phahlane said he had not been officially told he was under investigation and had learnt about it through the media.

"Ordinarily, when investigations are conducted against you or a group, those that have been fingered would have been approached. It was never the case, even in 2009; at no point did anyone deem it fit to approach me before approaching the courts."

Phahlane detailed how the investigation had come about, and questioned private investigator Paul O'Sullivan's involvement in the process.

He said it was surprising to have a private individual masquerading as a whistleblower, a complainant, and an expert.

"While we have said we are going to co-operate with any competent authority to conduct investigations, it cannot be that the abuse is left unattended. We are going to be instituting legal proceedings in that regard," he said.

