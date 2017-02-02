South Africa: EFF Lays 94 Murder Charges Against Gauteng Premier, Former Health MEC

Members of the EFF's Gauteng Provincial Legislature on Thursday laid 94 charges of murder against the province's premier and former health MEC.

A day after Premier David Makhura announced that 94 mentally ill patients had died after they were moved from the licensed Life Esidimeni healthcare facility to 27 unlicensed NGO's, the provincial Economic Freedom Fighters leadership said he should face criminal charges.

On Thursday morning, the party was at the Johannesburg Central Police Station saying Makhura and the former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, who resigned on Wednesday, were culpable for the deaths of the patients.

In a statement, the EFF said its MPLs would also be laying charges against the 27 NGOs and anyone else implicated in the killing of the 94 patients.

The African National Congress Youth League was also expected to lay charges on Thursday afternoon.

Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba, who was ordered by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to probe the deaths, found that nearly 80% of the patients had died between March and December 2016.

The patients died after being transferred from the Life Esidimeni facility in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg, to numerous NGOs, after the department cancelled its contract as part of cost-cutting measures.

Life Esidimeni cared for about 2 000 patients and was funded by the department.

In the aftermath of Makgoba's damming report, the Democratic Alliance, Cope and the ANCYL have called for Makhura to step down.

The families of those who died are also considering legal action.

Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe told News24 on Thursday that the report made no recommendations about criminal charges.

"Anyone has a right to lay charges, we can't stop them. We are confident authorities will look at the merits."

