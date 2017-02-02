31 January 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Cooperative Union Office Transform to Agency

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Abeba City Administration has established a new Cooperative Unions Agency, boosting the status of a similar institution which was previously just an office. It will have a mandate of dealing with saving and credit, consumer relations, and facilitating jobs in its engagement with cooperatives unions.

"The office was scaled up to an agency because of the rise in the number of cooperative unions in the city," said Mulushewa Bekele, Addis Abeba city cooperative union organizing and development team leader.

There are over 11, 000 cooperative unions with 1.2 million members in Addis Abeba. These cooperative unions are involved in areas of business including finance and saving, residential housing, hotel and recreation center, and road constructing. The unions also have their own mill to supply, process, and sell flour at fair prices.

The government is providing a work place for cooperative unions to sell their goods and services as well as warehouses to store their products, according to the Mulushewa. The total capital and saving by cooperative unions has reached almost 4.5 billion Br.

The new Agency will have one director, three deputy directors and six directorates in charge of saving and credit issues, market stabilising and consumer relations, facilitating jobs and other important duties in benefiting cooperatives.

Ethiopia

New Waste Pickup System Causes Headaches

Addis Abeba is transforming its waste management system to make it more streamlined and automated, but the changeover is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.