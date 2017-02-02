Africa: Ethiopians Are Most Decent, Hospitable - Zuma

Photo: Soman/Wikipedia

Ethiopia's national and regional flags.

The outgoing AU Commission Chairperson Dr. Nkosazan Dilamini Zuma lauded the people and government of Ethiopian saying "most decent and hospitable."

"I had proven during my tenure, as AUC Chairperson, the people of Addis as most proud, decent and hospitable," she said.

Zuma said Africa is proud of its Headquarters for being in Addis, adding the capital contributes its shares during the fight against the shackles of colonialism. "Africa is proud of the incumbent leadership and the sacrifices made Ethiopians to the unity and solidarity of the people of the continent."

She said that the incoming chairperson would also enjoy these privileges during his tenure in Addis. "Commissions will also remain an African cause for integrity."

Incoming Chairperson Mousa Faki Mahamat of Chad for his part noted that he has entrusted with great responsibility, there would be many challenges facing the continent, but he indicated his dedication to strengthen commission's capability in every respect.