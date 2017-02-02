31 January 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: United Insurance Launches Online Insurance Sales

Tagged:

Related Topics

United Insurance Company S.C (UNIC) has launched an online insurance sales as of January 1, 2017. Clients can purchase insurance policies online by transferring payments from their account to United's.

The company has made various policies available online including travel insurance, motor third party insurance, and funeral insurance. The online platform was developed by an India-based company called Assuer Tech.

The company has more than two decades of experience in the information communication technology system development and insurance related software. Assuer is active in Middle East and African market and has established more than 20 portals in the United Arab Emirates, according to Mesfin Eyasu ,UNIC's Marketing Manager.

"As time goes by we will start to sell other kinds of insurance," said Meseret Bezabih, CEO of United. To make payment transfers easy for customers the Company is working with Zemen Bank, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia and United Bank S.C. United will make similar agreements with other banks too.

Established by 87 shareholders in November 1994, with an initial paid-up capital of eight million Br, United boosted its paid up capital to 234 million Br in 2015/16.

Ethiopia

New Waste Pickup System Causes Headaches

Addis Abeba is transforming its waste management system to make it more streamlined and automated, but the changeover is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.