Ethiopia: United Insurance Launches Online Insurance Sales

United Insurance Company S.C (UNIC) has launched an online insurance sales as of January 1, 2017. Clients can purchase insurance policies online by transferring payments from their account to United's.

The company has made various policies available online including travel insurance, motor third party insurance, and funeral insurance. The online platform was developed by an India-based company called Assuer Tech.

The company has more than two decades of experience in the information communication technology system development and insurance related software. Assuer is active in Middle East and African market and has established more than 20 portals in the United Arab Emirates, according to Mesfin Eyasu ,UNIC's Marketing Manager.

"As time goes by we will start to sell other kinds of insurance," said Meseret Bezabih, CEO of United. To make payment transfers easy for customers the Company is working with Zemen Bank, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia and United Bank S.C. United will make similar agreements with other banks too.

Established by 87 shareholders in November 1994, with an initial paid-up capital of eight million Br, United boosted its paid up capital to 234 million Br in 2015/16.