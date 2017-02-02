Africa: Leaving in Style

The African Union (AU) consisting of 54 African countries was established in 2001 in Ethiopia with the aim of replacing the Organization of African Unity (OAU). The most important decisions of the AU are made by the Assembly of the African Union, a semi-annual meeting of the heads of state and government of its member states. The AU's Secretariat, the African Union Commission, is also based in Addis Abeba.

The 28th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union is currently taking place in the capital from January 22-31. Elections of the new African Union Commission chairperson, deputy chairperson and eight commissioners tops the program as the summit commenced its meeting in Addis Abeba on Wednesday.

Kenya's Foreign Affairs Secretary, Amina Mohamed, and Chad's Foreign Affairs Minister, Moussa Faki Mahamat, are the front runners eyeing the AU Chairperson position together with three other contenders from Botswana, Senegal, and Equatorial Guinea. Pictured above are outgoing AU Chairperson, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma (PhD), ends her term in office having served five years; she is expected to return to her home country and work in the African National Congress (ANC). Worqeneh Gebeyehu (PhD), Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs minister, at the African Union headquarters on January 25, 2017.