Uganda: Prepare to Deal With Rainy Season Hazards

editorial

The skies have opened once again after a long spell of dryness that characterised the month of January with an overwhelming heat wave.

Many people celebrated the rain that started last week, with the urban population taking to social media to express optimism and excitement at the change of weather. But make no mistake, while the rainy season gives all reason for merry making, it also casts shadow on the lives of populations in regard to their health. According to various studies, evidence shows that in Sub-Saharan Africa, it is in the wet months of the year that the most infectious diseases thrive. In Uganda, the rainy season has been known to come with high malaria transmission rates and the previous cholera incidences in Kampala occurred during the wet period.

A research titled, 'Seasonal variations and shared latrines cleaning practices in the slums of Kampala City Uganda', published by BMC Public Health in April last year, pointed out that the wet season is associated with mud and stagnant weather, flooding pit and repugnant smell from latrines making cleaning them impossible.

Such conditions thus lead to the easy spread of diseases especially in slums.

Diseases aside, flooding, landslides, destructive windstorms, lightening, destruction of feeder roads, washing away of small-bridges can also occur.

During this period, therefore, vigilance by individuals and health authorities is called for to avert the effects that come with the rains. Last year in November during a similar wet period, the Ministry of Health issued a warning of the possibility of increased incidence of infectious and non-communicable diseases such as malaria, cholera, asthma, typhoid, bilharzia, dysentery and acute respiratory infections.

They appealed to the public to observe good general hygiene and sanitation around homes and schools and also seek early treatment in case of illness. Emphasized practices such as drinking boiled or treated water and proper disposal of fecal matter.

By now, sensitisation and awareness campaigns on sanitation and hygienic issues to avert these risks should have started. Concerned authorities should not wait for outbreaks and then panic to control the situation.

High risk areas need to be identified and inspected so that intervention is done in a planned and effective manner. But most importantly, individuals should be aware of such dangers and ensure they put their health first during this period.