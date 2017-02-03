Uganda: Justice Kavuma and the 'Stupid' Court Order

opinion

When the Speaker of Parliament called Justice Steven Kavuma's order "stupid", the Chief Justice wrote to the Speaker extolling the procedures that exist in the courts of law for dealing with orders that may aggrieve a party. The Chief Justice sought to say that instead of publicly denouncing a court order as stupid, an aggrieved party should appeal the same.

The Chief Justice's intention was to show that court orders should be respected and protected even when parties are aggrieved by them, to avoid erosion of rule of law.

The Chief Justice feared, that a precedent could be created for future disrespect of court orders on account that they are stupid. Therefore, as head of Judiciary, the Chief Justice's reaction to the Speaker's pronouncement, was expected.

However, the Chief Justice exhortation and counsel that "stupid" orders should be appealed instead of verbally being denounced may not of itself protect the rule of law. This is so because an order procured by collusion, as was the case, in the constitutional application filed by my friend Eric Sabiiti as petitioner against the Attorney, such an order deserves to be condemned, by all people, including the Chief Justice because that order was an anti-thesis of the rule of law.

Justice Kavuma issued a similar order, again by collusion, in the case of Attorney General v. Kizza Besigye and the Forum for Democratic Change. The Attorney General filed a petition where he sought declarations to the effect that defiance as pronounced by Dr Besigye, was unconstitutional. The Attorney General filed an application seeking interlocutory orders against all acts deemed defiant including public prayers. The respondents were never served and Kavuma issued the order gagging, inter alia public prayers.

Kadaga who had not yet been elected Speaker of Parliament but was apparently waiting for the position, did not condemn Kavuma's order as stupid. Nobody from government condemned Kavuma's order. Only the Opposition suffered consequent arrests and disruptions arising from Kavuma's gagging order. Many people arrested pursuant to Kavuma's order are still in jail. As long as it was the Opposition suffering under Kavuma's orders, there was no problem. But in Toro we have an expression "kukuliza empiri mu masinde", i.e. "rearing a serpent in a garden." Kavuma was emboldened by the silence of everybody in government or supporters of government. He thought he could continue issuing similar orders by this collusion with the Attorney General. This clearly erodes the rule of law, democracy and human rights.

Therefore, the Chief Justice's stance, that Kavuma's latest order should have been respected, only appealed by an aggrieved party, gives some form of respectability to an illegal order, an order obtained through collusion. Much as the Chief Justice fears that a precedent may be set for disrespecting court orders, it is worse to respect Kavuma's order in these circumstances than to condemn the same. Condemnation would have been a lesser evil.

The court should be seen as a sanctuary for justice and not mechanical procedures for appeal. The Chief Justice should have informed the public that an aggrieved party in the circumstances of Kavuma's order, may appeal, yes, but also has the option of reporting the order to the Chief Inspector of Courts, the Judicial Service Commission, and the Inspector General of Government, for possible disciplinary action. When we speak the truth in tongues, it will not help the course of justice. The Baganda will call it "sengavuddemungazzeemu".

The Chief Justice counselled that Kavuma's order should have been appealed instead of it being denounced as stupid. Where would have the aggrieved party appealed? In Tooro we have another saying - "anyakukutiire orubaale takumwererra" - the person that has broken your head cannot be your doctor. Justice Kavuma has unlimited discretion on whether a coram shall be composed to hear any application/appeal/petition. Ask any lawyer who has practiced in that court. Of course, there is too much backlog in that court.

But this turns out to be the basis for the unlimited discretion - because a coram to hear a matter is not as of course.

If the Judiciary does not find a formula whereby Justice Kavuma or any judge has no unlimited discretion to set up coram to hear causes and matters in the Court of Appeal, that court may as well be scrapped. Justice in the Court of Appeal is only by accident and not as of course.

Mr Rwakafuuzi is a human rights lawyer.