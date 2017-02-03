Uganda: District Council Asks Govt to Upgrade Health Centre

Rubirizi — Rubirizi District Council has passed a resolution asking government to upgrade the only health centre in the area IV to a district hospital.

While presenting the health report in the council meeting on Tuesday, Ms Clemensia Kyokunda, the secretary for health and community based services, said over the years Rugazi Health Centre IV in Bunyaruguru county has been overwhelmed by the increasing number of patients yet supplies and medical personnel are insufficient.

"Our population has been increasing over the years yet the health facility has never been upgraded. We want Rugazi Health Centre IV to be upgraded to a district hospital because the number of patients is bigger than the number of drugs received at the facility which is affecting health standards in the district," Ms Kyokundasaid.

She added that during campaigns last year, President Museveni promised to put up a health centre IV in Katerera County but thepledge has not been fulfilled.

The district vice chairperson, Mr John Mubangizi, said government policy states that every constituency should have a health centre IV but Rubirizi, which has two constituencies, has only one.

"Rubirizi District has a population of more than 120,000 people, principally it should be entitled to a district hospital since the nearest hospital is Kitagata which is about 80 kilometers," Mr Mubangizi said.

The district speaker, Mr Umaru Ashaba, submitted that Rubirizi is a very fertile place with very good soils that support agriculture but there has been low productivity due to poor health standards. "We hope that if we get a hospital our productivity will be boosted and we can be a food hub of this country," he said.