Uganda: Christians Vow Not to Work With New Bishop

Gomba — A section of Christians of Central Buganda Diocese have vowed never to work with the newly consecrated bishop even after he promised to work towards reconciliation in the Anglican Diocese.

Bishop Michael Lubowa, whose appointment was contested by some Christians, was consecrated at the weekend.

Mr Kamya Kasozi, one of the Christians who have been at the forefront of the protests against the bishop said yesterday: "The church ignored our petition and went ahead to consecrate him. We had requested the Archbishop to give us an interim Bishop as they identify another bishop but they turned deaf to our demands."

He claimed that 90 per cent of the Christians who honoured the consecration ceremony were ferried from neigbouring dioceses of Mityana and Mukono.

Those that abandoned the petition were compromised and given money to denounce their protest according to Mr Kamya.

Another Christian, Mr Steven Mubiru, of Nswanjere Church of Uganda in Mpenja Sub-county said he will only entrust his faith in God "and not in the new bishop".

Mr Richard Kizza, a Christian of St John's Cathedral Kasaka, vowed never to recognise the bishop throughout his term of office.

"We have been fundraising for different church projects but am not willing to do that again since our will was not given due attention," Mr Kizza said. They threatened to bar the bishop from carrying out confirmation, when he visits their churches.

Other Christians, however, pledged support and loyalty to the new Bishop.

Ms Harriet Nakintu, of St Paul's Church of Uganda Maddu denounced her defiance following a meeting with the bishop prior to his consecration. She said she had since pardoned the man of God.

Mr Ivan Muwanguzi, another discontented Christian said he changed his mind following Bishop Lubowa's powerful maiden speech where he pledged to work with everyone.

He emphasised that he only protested the irregularities that surrounded his election, citing the involvement of Bishop Jackson Matovu (outgoing) in influencing the election. However, in earlier interviews, Bishop Matovu refuted all accusations against him.

The petition

Recently, Mr Edward Kamya Kasozi, a member of the laity in the diocese led a section of 300 Christians opposing Bishop Lubowa's election, and petitioned Archbishop Ntagali, seeking to nullify the election. In the petition, the Christians accused out-going bishop, Jackson Matovu of 'abusing' the sacredness of the nomination process at diocesan level when he allegedly sneaked Rev Lubowa's name onto the nominees' list, which had earlier been thrown out over financial dishonesty.