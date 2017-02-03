East Africa: Why Uganda Must Send Her Best to East African Legislative Assembly

Photo: The Citizen

The Parliament of Uganda has set February 8-9 as nomination dates for aspirants seeking to become one of the nine representatives of Uganda in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) established under Article 49 of the East African Treaty.

Thereafter, Members of Parliament who form the electoral college will hold a special sitting on February 27 to elect Uganda's new EALA members. These will then join their colleagues of a similar number from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi.

The regional assembly is the legislative organ of the East African Community and has a cardinal function to further EAC objectives, through its legislative, representative and oversight mandate. EALA was established under Article 9 of the Treaty for the Establishment of the EAC.

The Regional Parliament tasked with Legislating for over East African has done a tremendous job in ensuring a coherent task in legislating for the more than 150 million citizens across East Africa. Since its creation in 2001, EALA has passed close to 70 Bills many of which have been a contribution from our own representatives from Uganda.

The 3rd Assembly now in session that concludes its work in June this year has 45 elected members; and seven ex-officio members, bringing the total to 52. Twenty of whom are female.

The Ugandan representatives have done a commendable job and deserve a pat on the back. They have been at the forefront of debates in the House and tabled several bills. For instance Dora Byamukama's Bill the East African Community Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Bill, 2016 was enacted while Chris Opoka Okumu's the Administration of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) Bill, 2016 also sailed through. The Bill seeks to operationalise the provisions of the EAC Treaty relating to the regional court, to strengthen its judicial independence.

Mukasa Mbidde also got the greenlight to introduce the EAC Cross Border Trade in Professional Services Bill, 2016 which seeks to allow professionals crisscross the region as they render their services in line with the Common Market Protocol.

Now as political parties and the different interest groups prepare to pick their candidates for EALA, we should ensure that we send the best of the best to ably represent Uganda to build on the gains made by our representatives and their colleagues from the other countries that make up the bloc.

The ruling NRM party to which I belong has the majority of the current members - six out of nine representatives. All the six have served two terms of five years each and are not eligible for re-election. But three others are eligible and indeed have been nominated to contest.

Debate is ongoing on whether NRM, on account of its numeral strength in Parliament, will return another six representatives to EALA. The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga recently ruled in accordance with Article 50 of the East African Community Treaty and the Anita Among ruling by the East African Court of Justice that special interest groups like people with disabilities and the youth would be included this time round.

Youth representation is good since the majority of Ugandans and even East Africans are young and their voice needs to he heard clearly in EALA. But we need to take the best of the youth and not merely choose someone because they are young. They need to be grounded in East African integration matters and how we can advance in all spheres of life.

Like I mentioned earlier, women still constitute less than half of the members of the 3rd EALA. This needs to change. Much as Uganda has four women and five men in the current assembly, there is no reason why we can't be at par or even have more women. After all, Uganda has been hailed worldwide as a leader in women emancipation.

In this upcoming election, Uganda has the opportunity, through our Parliament, to send an all inclusive leadership to build on the great work the current EALA members have done in advancing the EAC integration process. Central to this, competence, experience and ability to understand and debate issues at the regional level should be taken into consideration.

Ms Mugyenyi is a former minister and two time MP for Nyabushozi County in the 7th and 8th Parliament.