Uganda: Kampala to Get Shs180 Billion Shopping Mall

Kampala — There seems to be no slowdown in the shopping malls that are being constructed in Uganda as yet another developer is starting construction work on a new one in Nsambya, a Kampala suburb.

The Arena Mall construction comes just four months after the Imperial Mall in Entebbe opened for business. Located at the intersection of Kibuli and Nsamba (Nsambya Traffic lights) - the former Uganda Railways quarters -, the mall will be constructed at a cost of $50m (Shs180 billion).

According to Ms Nnema Bryd, the Stanlib Investment principle, about 50 per cent of the funding will be a loan from the Standard Bank Group, with the rest being Stanlib and Mr Charles Odere's equity.

"We are looking at leveraging this development at about 50 per cent. So we are looking at about $24m for a senior loan for the construction period, which will be about 22 months. And then that loan gets converted into a term loan of five years. It will be provided by the Standard Bank Group. The equity piece is coming in from the Stanlib Private Equity Fund alongside Mr Odere. Mr Odere's contribution has been the land and additional cash. His equity stake will be about 20 per cent," she explains.

Stanlib is an asset management company based out of South Africa but with offices in Uganda. Mr Odere is a lawyer and businessman in Uganda.

It has been gloom for the real-estate sector in Uganda for the last three to four years due to oversupply especially in the office market space due to speculation.

The questions arise when a company opts to start a shopping mall in this time of slowdown in the sector.

Well thought-out

According to Ms Judy Rugasira, the managing director Knight Frank Uganda, it took six years to develop this project and to show signs that uptake will be good, 60 per cent of the space has already been pre-let.

"There is a very timely development for that location considering that Makindye Division is one of the most densely populated divisions in Kampala. A lot of planning has gone into this to determine whether the location is right, the size is right, the design, and who we are targeting. The 60 per cent pre-let is a good indication to show that we got it right," she explained.

Some of the companies that have confirmed space include Shoprite, which will be the anchor tenant, Century Cinemax, Cafesserie, Adidas, Timberland, Café Javas, Woolworths and KFC, among others.

The developers are also riding on the fact that the Kampala Flyover Project will be accessed near the Mall and also counting on traffic to and from the proposed Southern Bypass in Munyonyo.

Mr Marc du Toit, the head retail at Knight Frank Uganda, said the mall in Nsambya had been well thought and conceived especially in identifying a location that can drive up the numbers.

He said retailers are targeting the 56 per cent of the population that is below the age of 18 with a potential rise in consumerism.

"Consumerism is going to explode, that is what the international retailers are looking for here. They are seeing the future here with the expansion of the young population," he said.