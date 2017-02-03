Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah, Winky D to Fight for NAMA Honours Again

Battle lines have been drawn between musicians Winky D and Jah Prayzah as they dominate nominees list for this year's National Arts Merit Awards. Their albums "Gafa Futi" and "Mudhara Vachauya" have led to the nominations and the two are likely to be the point of attraction at the ceremony.Last year the two dominated the same list with their albums "Gafa Life" and "Jerusarema", which saw them winning two awards each.

Rising Hip Hop artiste Takura Shonai is also in the competition with the two established artistes, vying for the outstanding male musician award while Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave and Ammara Brown together with rising contemporary musician Tammy Moyo will be battling it out for the outstanding female musician.

Admire Kuzhangaira aka Bhutisi has been nominated for the outstanding male actor while Samantha "Gonyeti" Kureya has been nominated for the outstanding comedian.

The awards ceremony will be held on February 18 at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale.

Below are the nominees:

1.THEATRE AWARDS

Outstanding Actor

Fortune Ruzungunde in Untikolotshi

Mehluli Dube in Warrior

Everson Ndlovu in Liberation

Outstanding Actress

Rumbidzai Karize in Liberation

Tsitsi Gumbo in Untikolotshi

Farirai Mukumba in The Graduate

Outstanding Theatrical Production

Untikolotshi by Theatre for Everyone

Liberation by Savanna Trust

Warrior by Umkhathi Theatre Works

Special Mention

The Dream by Chaplin High School Drama Club

Outstanding Director

Charles Munganasa for The Graduate

Styx Mhlanga for Untikolotshi

Matesu Dube for Warrior

2. SPOKEN WORD AWARDS

Outstanding Poet

Tinashe Tafirenyika

Lerato Ndlovu aka Nqindi

Desire Moyo

Outstanding Comedian

Ntandoyenkosi Moyo aka Ntando Van Moyo

Samantha Kureya aka Gonyeti

Nqobizitha Dube aka Q Dube

3. LITERARY ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding First Creative Published Works

Tears and Scars by Penjeni Madzikangava [Harp Bookz International]

Behind the Wall Everywhere by Farai Mungoshi [Mungoshi Press]

Misodzi Yerombe by Kelvin Mangwende [Pen Featherz Media]

Special Mention

Vicious Circle by Stephen Mutsago

Outstanding Children's Book

My Son by Albert Nyathi & Ignatius Mabasa [Imbongi Arts]

A Magical Adventure in Chewore by Chellie Conlon

The Unwelcome Visitor by Farai Nyandoro [Jomo Kenyatta Foundation]

Outstanding Fiction

Judas Files by Robert Mukondiwa [Publish Nation]

The Latter Rain by Phillip K. Chidavaenzi [New Heritage Press]

Whose Land is it Anyway by Benjamin S. Sibanda

Special Mention

Mars His Sword by Philani A. Nyoni

4. VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work

Gumbeze Renhere by Anthony Bumhira

Eyes on Tobacco by Webster Mubayirenyi

Special Mention

Together Enjoying by Resta Chikomo

Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work

Happy Times by Rufaro Murenza

Welcome Kiss by Andamiyo Chihota

Washing Hair by Edson Kangadza

Outstanding Mix Media Work

Mhodzi Dzemusango by Semina Mpofu

Burning Three Witches by Voti Thebe

Father's Bull by Victor Nyakauru

Outstanding Exhibition

Eye Report Curated by Misheck Masamvu & Gina Maxim at Village Unhu

Woman Curated by Valerie Kabov & Rodney Badza at First Floor Gallery

It is Without Curated by Valerie Kabov at First Floor Gallery

5. DANCE AWARDS

Outstanding Female Dancer

Ndomupeishe Chipendo in namaste

Christina Jenkins in Ghost

Chaleen Chimara in Power of Love

Outstanding Male Dancer

Stephanie Thomas in Phantom

John Cole in Dancing with John

Peter Lenso in Mukati

Outstanding Dance Group

Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble

Breakthrough Productions

Kinkini Dance Company

Special Mention

St. Peters Tokoyo School -- Antalia Expo in Turkey

Outstanding Choreographer

Peter Lenso -- Internal Vibrations

Ketan Nagar -- Rengeela Power of Dance

Timikha Fisher --Listen

6.FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Actress

Jesesi Mungoshi in Muzita Rababa

Charlene Mangweni in Conflicts

Donna Ncube in Insuku Zokucina

Outstanding Actor

Ishmael Muvingi in Insuku Zokucina

Anthony Tongani in Conflicts

Admire Kuzhangaira in Muchaneta

Outstanding Music Video

MaObama by Walter Chawota ft. Takura Shonhai

Mari Yangu by Nico Abote ft. Eve Kawadza

Zino Irema(Ndirikukuwonai Zvangu) by Andy 'Cutta' Sobhuza ft. Takura

Outstanding Screen Production (TV)

Simba Savannah directed by Tommy Deuschle

The Arthur C Evans Show directed by Trey Ncube

Tiriparwendo directed by Aaron Chiundura Moyo

Outstanding Screen Production -- Short Film

All We Need directed by Mhle Nzima

Seiko directed by Sydney Taivavashe

The Way It Is directed by Daniel Lasker

Outstanding Screen Production -- Full Length Film

Muzita rababa directed by Nick Zemura

Mwanasikana 2 directed by Beauty Nakai Tsuro

Escape directed by Joe Njagu (and Agnieszka Piotrowska)

7.MEDIA AWARDS

Outstanding Journalist -- Print

Vasco Chaya -- Daily News

Tinashe Muchur -- News Day

Sindiso Dube -- News Day

Outstanding Journalist -- Radio

Tawanda Gudhlanga -- SFM

Nyaradzo Makombe -- Star FM

Chila Mutimbanepasi -- ZiFM

Outstanding Journalist -- TV

Jesina Kuwana -- ZBC

Andrew Neshamba -- ZBC

Nkosana Vuma -- ZBC

Outstanding Online Media

Fokus Magazine

Onvi TV

Zimbuzz

8.MUSIC AWARDS

Outstanding Female Musician

Ammara Brown

Thamsanqa Moyo aka Tamy

Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave

Outstanding Male Musician

Wallace Chirimuko aka Winky D

Takura Shonai

Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

Outstanding Album

Gafa Futi by Wallace Chirimuko aka Winky D

Huya Uone Zvaakuitika by Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave

Mdhara Vachauya by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

Outstanding Song

Takangodaro by Kelvin Kusikwenyu ka Killer T

Mukoko by Tytan ft. Ammara Brown

Mdhara Vachauya by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

9.SPECIAL AWARDS

Outstanding Promoter

Xtratime Entertainment

2 Kings Entertainment

Divine Assignments