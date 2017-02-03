Zimbabwe: Madondo Leaves Zifm for Power FM

Another ZiFm top employee has walked out of AB Communications, barely three months after the massive exodus of some of its big names. Tendai Madondo, who was managing director for regional stations has left ZiFM and joined Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, where she has been appointed Power FM head of station.In an interview, Madondo said her departure from ZiFM was meant to transfer the knowledge and experience she got while working for a private entity to a State institution.

"It is pivotal that there is knowledge and expertise transfer between private and state institutions and I firmly believe that this is a critical path to realising sustainable economic and social development nationally.

"My move from AB Communications to the State broadcaster is a positive step towards that, and I'm forever indebted to them for the invaluable experience I acquired from leading ZiFM Stereo, Hevoi FM and 98.4," she said.

AB Communications chief operating officer Gilbert Mukondo paid gratitude to Madondo's contribution to AB Communications.

He said, "We would like to thank Mrs Madondo for her dedicated services to AB Communications over the past three years. She was a dedicated professional.

"We wish her success at her new role at the national broadcaster."

Madondo joins a number of people who have left ZIFM within a short time. Radio and television personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa left the station last year while popular presenters including DJ Eskay, Candice Mwakalyelye, Sokostina, Farai Mwakutuya, Zihlo and Kundai Chiyanika also quit the company.

Meanwhile, veteran radio and television personality Tichafa Matambanadzo has joined ZiFM Stereo.

Matambanadzo, who is popularly known as Tich Mataz, co-hosts the ZiSaturday Breakfast from 6 to 10AM with Tony Friday. On Sunday night he hosts a weekend round up from 9PM to midnight.