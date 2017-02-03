3 February 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Madondo Leaves Zifm for Power FM

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sophie Chese

Another ZiFm top employee has walked out of AB Communications, barely three months after the massive exodus of some of its big names. Tendai Madondo, who was managing director for regional stations has left ZiFM and joined Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, where she has been appointed Power FM head of station.In an interview, Madondo said her departure from ZiFM was meant to transfer the knowledge and experience she got while working for a private entity to a State institution.

"It is pivotal that there is knowledge and expertise transfer between private and state institutions and I firmly believe that this is a critical path to realising sustainable economic and social development nationally.

"My move from AB Communications to the State broadcaster is a positive step towards that, and I'm forever indebted to them for the invaluable experience I acquired from leading ZiFM Stereo, Hevoi FM and 98.4," she said.

AB Communications chief operating officer Gilbert Mukondo paid gratitude to Madondo's contribution to AB Communications.

He said, "We would like to thank Mrs Madondo for her dedicated services to AB Communications over the past three years. She was a dedicated professional.

"We wish her success at her new role at the national broadcaster."

Madondo joins a number of people who have left ZIFM within a short time. Radio and television personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa left the station last year while popular presenters including DJ Eskay, Candice Mwakalyelye, Sokostina, Farai Mwakutuya, Zihlo and Kundai Chiyanika also quit the company.

Meanwhile, veteran radio and television personality Tichafa Matambanadzo has joined ZiFM Stereo.

Matambanadzo, who is popularly known as Tich Mataz, co-hosts the ZiSaturday Breakfast from 6 to 10AM with Tony Friday. On Sunday night he hosts a weekend round up from 9PM to midnight.

Zimbabwe

150 Cattle for Mugabe's 93rd Birthday Bash

Zimbabweans have reportedly been urged to donate at least 150 cattle towards President Robert Mugabe's upcoming birthday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.