2 February 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah, Winky D Headline NAMA 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE 2017 National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) will, once again, see two of the country's top performing musicians, Winky D and Jah Prayzah, battle it out for the top prize.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), the custodians of the awards, Thursday released the full list of nominees ahead of the award ceremony slated for February 18, at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare.

The music category, which usually headlines the awards, will see the Gafa President, as Winky D is popularly known by his fans, battle it out for Oustanding Album with Jah Prayzah. Also in the mix is Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave for her album, Huya Uone Zvaakuitika.

Winky D and Jah Prayzah will again fight for the Outstanding Male award, although Tukura Shonai, formerly of Soul Afrika, will sure offer a bit of challenge to the two music superstars.

In the Outstanding Song category, Jah Prayzah's Mudhara Vachauya, will go up against Killer T's Takangodaro and Tytan featuring Ammara Brown's Mukoko.

Ammara Brown, who had a successful 2016, musically, headlines the Outstanding Female catergory and she is joined by Tamy and Fungisai.

NACZ Communications and Marketing Officer, Cathrine Mthombeni, in a statement, said adjudicators were pleased with the quality of work submitted.

"Adjudicators applauded the geographic spread of entries across all genres and quality of artworks despite limited resources although in some sectors like Spoken Word adjudicators noted some mediocrity and lack of originality in a number of entries.

"Adjudicators were quite impressed as well by artists' collaborations in dance, music and film art forms," said Mthombeni.

Some of the categories that have been a major talking point are the Film and Television Awards as well as the literary arts awards.

The Outstanding Video award will be definitely a difficult one as-MaObama by Walter Chawota ft. Takura Shonhai, Mari Yangu byNico Abote ft. Eve Kawadza and Zino Irema(Ndirikukuwonai Zvangu) by Andy 'Cutta' Sobhuza ft. Takura - were well received by music lovers.

Zimbabwe

150 Cattle for Mugabe's 93rd Birthday Bash

Zimbabweans have reportedly been urged to donate at least 150 cattle towards President Robert Mugabe's upcoming birthday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.