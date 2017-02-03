Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah, Winky D Headline NAMA 2017

THE 2017 National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) will, once again, see two of the country's top performing musicians, Winky D and Jah Prayzah, battle it out for the top prize.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), the custodians of the awards, Thursday released the full list of nominees ahead of the award ceremony slated for February 18, at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare.

The music category, which usually headlines the awards, will see the Gafa President, as Winky D is popularly known by his fans, battle it out for Oustanding Album with Jah Prayzah. Also in the mix is Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave for her album, Huya Uone Zvaakuitika.

Winky D and Jah Prayzah will again fight for the Outstanding Male award, although Tukura Shonai, formerly of Soul Afrika, will sure offer a bit of challenge to the two music superstars.

In the Outstanding Song category, Jah Prayzah's Mudhara Vachauya, will go up against Killer T's Takangodaro and Tytan featuring Ammara Brown's Mukoko.

Ammara Brown, who had a successful 2016, musically, headlines the Outstanding Female catergory and she is joined by Tamy and Fungisai.

NACZ Communications and Marketing Officer, Cathrine Mthombeni, in a statement, said adjudicators were pleased with the quality of work submitted.

"Adjudicators applauded the geographic spread of entries across all genres and quality of artworks despite limited resources although in some sectors like Spoken Word adjudicators noted some mediocrity and lack of originality in a number of entries.

"Adjudicators were quite impressed as well by artists' collaborations in dance, music and film art forms," said Mthombeni.

Some of the categories that have been a major talking point are the Film and Television Awards as well as the literary arts awards.

The Outstanding Video award will be definitely a difficult one as-MaObama by Walter Chawota ft. Takura Shonhai, Mari Yangu byNico Abote ft. Eve Kawadza and Zino Irema(Ndirikukuwonai Zvangu) by Andy 'Cutta' Sobhuza ft. Takura - were well received by music lovers.