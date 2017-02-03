Seductive pole dancer and Sexy Angles leader, Beverly 'Bev' Sibanda, has warned the man she claims is responsible for her pregnancy Kudzai Andrew Ngwenya (Andy Muridzo) to be man enough and stand up for his responsibilities.

Bev gave the Dhelira hit maker the message via a 2.50 minute video which has since gone viral.

This follows a response from Andy who admitted to this publication Tuesday that he had an affair with the raunchy pole dancer after he felt he was "enticed" and "seduced" beyond measure.

"You know when you are a rising star, you meet a lot of temptations and on Bev I failed to conquer enticement," Muridzo told Newzimbabwe.com.

But Bev said Andy enjoyed unprotected sex and was never pushed to indulge.

She said, "Andy stop telling me that our affair ended last year. Andy do you know when was last year, remember we are just in February don't lie to the people that our affair is over , when last week on Monday you were at my house."

"You came around 12 midnight, keep quiet and start thinking what you are going to do about pampers for the baby we are expecting."

The pole dancer also said Andy should stop claiming that she came into his life when he was doing well because as far as she knows he only had two underpants.

"Do you remember we used to eat rolls, advertising your shows through road shows and clean up campaigns, promoting you as an unknown artist because I believed in you?

"I even used to buy you clothes so that you would be presentable to your fans, but today you tell me that I came into your life because I wanted to ride on your fame.

"I don't want to say much, and I don't want to go as far as Olinda and Stunner because am not like Olinda, I won't cry, but talk and talk so that people know the truth."

The controversial raunchy pole dancer made headlines on Monday when she told a local tabloid that she had unprotected sex which resulted with the pregnancy.

She said this was so because her Depo Provera (family planning method) had expired.

But the man who is said to be responsible Muridzo admitted having an affair with the pole dancer but rubbished the pregnancy claims and apologised to his wife and family.

The Dhelira hit maker went on to say the Bev affair to him was a thing of the past as he was now focused on his music and family.

Muridzo who says he was inspired by Jah Prayzah used to be a church choir leader before he joined circular music.