2 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why Boko Haram Insurgents Chopped-Off My Hand, Leg - Former Member

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters Media Express

Muhammad Abubakar, a 31 year-old Boko Haram insurgent on Thursday said his hand and leg were chopped off because he was planing to surrender and quit the battle in Sambisa forest.

Abubakar disclosed this to newsmen in Maiduguri during briefing organised by Major-General Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, to update journalists on 'Operation Rescue Finale'.

Abubakar said he was punished because his decision to renounce his membership of the group and embrace peace.

"I had told a friend, Hassan Dan-Guduma, that I was going to surrender as the movement had no meaning to me anymore.

"Hassan Dan-Guduma initially bought my idea but later betrayed me. Shortly after our discussion, he went and came back with three others whom I am sure he must have told them about our plan to surrender.

"They said I was planing to exposed them to the Nigerian Government, so they did all this to me.

"After they chopped off my right hand and left leg, they threw me into a culvert where I was left struggling, until soldiers came and rescued me.

"All I can say is that all we had been told by Boko Haram leaders were lies and misleading. I never joined them to kill anyone," he said.

Major-General Irabor said Abubakar was still undergoing interrogation.

"You can see what they did to one of their own because he decided to quit," said Irabor.

Nigeria

Arrest Anyone Linked to Boko Haram, Even If My Children - Borno Governor

The Borno State Governor has charged security operatives to arrest anyone linked to Boko Haram even if they are his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.