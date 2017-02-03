Nigeria: Why Boko Haram Insurgents Chopped-Off My Hand, Leg - Former Member

Muhammad Abubakar, a 31 year-old Boko Haram insurgent on Thursday said his hand and leg were chopped off because he was planing to surrender and quit the battle in Sambisa forest.

Abubakar disclosed this to newsmen in Maiduguri during briefing organised by Major-General Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, to update journalists on 'Operation Rescue Finale'.

Abubakar said he was punished because his decision to renounce his membership of the group and embrace peace.

"I had told a friend, Hassan Dan-Guduma, that I was going to surrender as the movement had no meaning to me anymore.

"Hassan Dan-Guduma initially bought my idea but later betrayed me. Shortly after our discussion, he went and came back with three others whom I am sure he must have told them about our plan to surrender.

"They said I was planing to exposed them to the Nigerian Government, so they did all this to me.

"After they chopped off my right hand and left leg, they threw me into a culvert where I was left struggling, until soldiers came and rescued me.

"All I can say is that all we had been told by Boko Haram leaders were lies and misleading. I never joined them to kill anyone," he said.

Major-General Irabor said Abubakar was still undergoing interrogation.

"You can see what they did to one of their own because he decided to quit," said Irabor.