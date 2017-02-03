Tanzania: 'Quite Nice Playing Music With Baba'

AT times in their first of two performances in Dar es Salaam last Wednesday, the visiting "Macadam Piano" of Jean-Louis Cortès and his daughter, Jeanne just concentrate on the actual music, as seen here at the French Ambassador's residence.

FOR their first meeting this year, the French Tanzania Circle of Friends brought a father and daughter duo to provide the musical entertainment for their guests. Actually this duet is said to be very popular in France, as the "Macadam Piano" and consist of Jean-Louis Cortès, a musician on stage and in the studio, who is also a composer for the theatre and actor on the side.

He is accompanied by his daughter, Jeanne Cortes, who is a stage performer, musician and clown. It didn't take long after they got on stage for it to be seen that by no stretch of the imagination, can it be said that this young lady is being carried by her father, who she has been working with since 2005, although playing together throughout her 26 years.

Since joining him on the "Macadam Piano" she has spent two years performing with the Theatre of Samovar and is currently engaged to write and perform a piece called "The little violin" with Jean-Claude Grumberg in the Tête d'Atmosphère Company, there in France. For their first of two performances here, last Wednesday evening, at the French Ambassador, Malika Berak, residence, there had to be some changes made to their normal set-up.

No longer was the piano wandering around but this time it was fixed, although Cortès' fingers continued gliding from one musical style to another, while making each composition his own. With Jeanne holding her own grounds on the violin, they took those present on a musical journey, in a manner that seemed enjoyable and effortless to them both. There was even a touch of Tango in some of the numbers they presented, which managed to capture the attention of those present.

Despite continuing to indulge in the snacks and drinks available, they could be seen taking note of what took place on the temporary open-outdoor stage. Amb Berak admitted liking the way the duet reinterpreted the songs they played. This, she says went squarely in line with their intention to display creativity, which is in all Art.

Another thing she told the 'Daily News' was that she thought it would be fitting to have such an act perform, after the serious presentation earlier on that evening, by the then visiting French economist, Denis Cogneau. Coming from the Paris School of Economics, Cogneau spoke on the Economic Future of Africa-Beyond optimism and pessimism.

It is in keeping with the French custom Amb Berak says that they thought it best to follow the serious presentation with some entertainment. It also gave them the opportunity to show local people some Art from France. Another person who played a role in making sure this duo were here is the Director of the local Alliance Francaise, Frederic Tiberti.

The fact that they are playing universal music with a unique touch, he maintains should be welcomed here. In fact he reminded the 'Daily News' that this duo has been travelling intensely worldwide with their music.

When the 'Daily News' caught-up with the duo after their performance they referred to their music as being for "sharing between them and their audience". In return for this they would like to see their audience dancing and laughing and generally enjoying themselves.

Therefore, how did they feel that evening seeing their audience standing around eating and drinking instead? Baba Cortès immediately replied that he could see many people moving their feet to the music, while Jeanne added she thinks they were dancing in their head. For them playing music is a way of life so when they're playing they make sure to enjoy themselves. Although their act involves the piano and violin Baba also plays the guitar, accordion when off stage.

On stage both of them sing and allow themselves to be engrossed by their music. They also explained how they came about choosing a repertoire for their performances. "We put in some tango, which the ambassador had requested, then thought some French songs would be nice for Wednesday's performance, so we choose some that we like to play. We have a lot of music we can play, so at times when we feel it we choose a particular song then and now," she said.

The Duo also admitted that about 50 per cent of their performance on Wednesday evening was improved. However, for their show the following day at the Alliance Francaise venue they played more of a classical repertoire, but their way, off-course.

To complete the family circle, the duo's manager, turned-out to be none other than Baba's wife and Jeanne's mother, Hellen Cortès. Her not playing music she says makes her ideal for the duties of a manager. Managing her husband and daughter she admitted is not so easy, simply because they are a family.

Therefore, they have to be strict on making and sticking to departments, so when on stage it's not her daughter but just another violinist. The same applies to her husband. There is an association to handle all financial matters, which leaves her totally free to handle movements of the duo.

Mama Cortès took some time explaining to the 'Daily News' that Baba had to use an ordinary electric piano for the two gigs here, because it would have worked out too expensive for them to bring his usual grand piano on wheels. "Normally, it's a grand piano, which he drives while playing, so the piano is literally dancing while he plays it.

Jeanne sits on top of this piano playing her violin, while it's moving from place to places," Mama Cortes said. Jeanne had told the 'Daily News' that when they are playing together, they don't have to speak because music is their language.

According to her she can feel what he'll do next, so although he did a lot of improvisation, when here, she just followed what he played and maintains it was "quite nice".