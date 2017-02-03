2 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: How Army Prevents Dozens of Boko Haram Suicide Attacks - Official

By Abdulkareem Haruna

The Nigerian Army on Thursday provided more details of its operations in the north-east as it battles the Boko Haram terrorists.

The Theatre Commander of the army's Operation Lafiya Dole, Lucky Irabor, said the army was concerned about the suicide attacks being carried out by Boko Haram in Borno State and was working hard to prevent them.

He said the army has carried out special operations, arrested thousands of people and interrogated them in a bid to locate the factories Boko Haram use to make their improvised explosive devices, IED.

"For every IED incident that occurred, over 20 have been saved," Mr. Irabor, a major general said.

Mr. Irabor also spoke on the various successes of the army in its efforts to defeat the Boko Haram and some casualties recorded.

