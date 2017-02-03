Malawi: Miss Heritage Malawi 2016 Dethroned

Miss Heritage Malawi has dethroned Tionge Munthali as the country's 2016-2017 reigning queen and the title has been handed over to Madalo Mkuwu, who was the first princess.

According to a statement, Miss Heritage Malawi has the authority to revoke the title from any queen who fails to operate under the organisation's code of conduct.

"It is with regret that we announce that Tionge Munthali is no longer the reigning Miss Heritage Malawi 2016-2017. We congratulate Madalo and are confident she will perform her duties under the Miss Heritage Malawi guiding principles," reads the statement in part.

However, no reasons were given for the dethronement.

Last year, Tionge Munthali, a Malawi Assemblies of God University student won the title at a contest which was held on 4th November at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

Meanwhile, The Miss Heritage Malawi has announced that auditions for the 2017 pageant will be held towards the end of February and registration has started.

"We have three phases and Lilongwe will be the first city to run the auditions on 25th and 26th February, seconded by Blantyre on 4th and 5th March, then Mzuzu on 11th and 12th March," confirmed Kimpho Loka, Miss Heritage Malawi public relations manager. "Venues will be announced in due course."

"We have two days of auditions in each city because we want to give more girls an opportunity to compete this year," he added. "We have opened the registrations and are looking at 18-29 years of age as the only prerequisite."

Registration can be done through Gina Stevens on +265994020997 or email ginahlimbani@gmail.com; Lorraine Mopiwa Kljajić on +265996169702 or email lushafrica@gmail.com.

In another development, Miss Heritage Malawi now has a new organizing team that will be rebranding the pageantry. With five new members, Lorraine Mopiwa Kljajić - Adviser of Miss Heritage Malawi, Gina Stevens - Executive Director & Event Manager, Vicky Mopiwa - Sponsorship & Finance Manager, Kimpho Loka - Public Relations Manager and Alinafe Chalunda - Participants & Delegates Manager while Maynard Chizavare remains the National Director.

Miss Heritage is an international Beauty Pageant that promotes world tangible and intangible heritage. The pageant has over 70 countries currently franchised to participate at its World Finals.

Miss Heritage was founded on the basis to incorporate all nations, having young unmarried beautiful women from the ages of 17 to 28 from different backgrounds to be involved in the process of initiating positive sustainable development to the world through the use of beauty pageantry to promote world heritage and tourism.