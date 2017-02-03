Ghana: Funny Face Ranks 2016 Most Influential Comedian On Social Media

Photo: Ghana Star

Comedian and actor Funny Face.

Comedian and actor, Funny Face has ranked as the 2016 Most Influential Comedian on Social Media, a feat which has been published in the 2016 Ghana Social Media Report released by Avance Media, CliQAfrica Ltd and DAF GH.

Funny face who gained a total of over 2 million followings across various social media platforms increased his authority whilst also gaining substantial engagements and mentions on these platforms. He was followed by Bismark the Joke and Kalybos.

Below are the 2016 Top 10 Most Influential Comedians on Social Media:

1. Funny Face

2. Bismark the Joke

3. Kalybos

4. KSM

5. DKB

6. Clifford Owusu

7. Ajeezay

8. Foster Romanus

9. Mammacita Eno Jacinta

10. Teacher Kwadwo

Other Comedians who have the potential of making the next ranking include; Baba Spirit, David Aglah and Itz Lekzy

The ranking which was based on the GSMR Score was analysed from their Social Media followings, Growth Difference, Engagements, Post Reaches and Mentions.

The 2016 Ghana Social Media Rankings and Report was conducted by Avance Media, CliQAfrica and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.