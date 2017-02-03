Rwanda: Miss Rwanda 2017 - Who Will Make It to the Boot Camp?

On February 4, pre-selections for Miss Rwanda will be held to pick 15 finalists who will head to boot camp in preparation for the grand finale.
The boot camp will take place at Golden Tulip Hotel in Nyamata. Barbara Burabyo talked to the contestants about their aspirations in life and of course, how they plan to win this pageant.
Caroline Umutoni
Age: 18
Education: S6 Vacation
Province: Western Province
Goal: To encourage the youth to work hard and bring innovations on how to transform our raw materials to export more and import less and promote 'made in Rwanda'.
Role model: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Louise Mushikiwabo
Fear: Not achieving goals.
Music: R&B Music , especially 'Roho yanjye' by The Ben
VOTE: Number 16
Adeline Uwimbabazi
Age: 19
Education: S6 Vacation
Province: Northern Province
Goal: Encourage the youth to be job creators instead of job seekers, in order to contribute to the country's economy through TVET courses because they give the necessary skills to create jobs.
"I will make it to boot camp because I am ready and I am doing my best to get the necessary skills and knowledge related to different things like culture.
Role model: My Dad
Fear: Nothing
Favourite quote: "When you think you can, you are half way there."
VOTE: Number 9
Winnie Umutesi
Age:19
Education: S6 Vacation
Province: Northern Province
Goal:I want to promote civic education among the youth and their involvement in government programmes.
"I think I will make it to boot camp because I have confidence."
Role model: President Paul Kagame.
Fear:Losing my confidence.
Favourite food: Rice and chapatti and cassava leaves
VOTE: Number 24
Fanique Simbi Umuhoza
Age: 18
Education: S6 Vacation
Province: Eastern Province
Goal: My goal is to advocate for people living with disability in Rwanda, promoting a reading culture in the youth and, talent development.
"I believe I will make it to boot camp because I am correcting all the mistakes I made during auditions. I'm also doing research and praying."
Role model: My role model is Nick Vujicic, an inspirational speaker with no legs or arms.
"He is the one who inspired my project because he showed me that disabled people can do it and can play a big role in our society like he does."
Fear: Anything that can destroy my country and my family.
Interests: Reading and watching inspirational speakers.
VOTE N0: Miss 21
Fiona Doreen Ashimwe
Age: 22
Education: Graduate, Kigali Independent University
Province: Kigali City
Goal: To be an advocate of children's rights, especially girls. With help from the Ministry of Justice and a law education background, I will fight against gender based violence and child abuse.
"I believe I will make it to the boot camp because I am well prepared and most of all, I'm unique. I just have to make a good presentation."
Role model: The late Aloysia Inyumba and Martin Luther King Jr.
Fear: Being oblivious about what truly matters.
VOTE: Number 20
Elsa Iradukunda
Age: 18
Education: S6 Vacation
Province: Western Province
Goal: To promote 'made in Rwanda' campaign through my project 'Use Rwandans to wear Rwanda.'
"I think I will make it because I'm doing everything in my power and because with God I can make it."
Role model: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Louise Mushikiwabo
Fear: Failing
VOTE: Number 8
Josiane Umutoni
Age: 19
Education: Student at Jomo Kenyatta University
Province: Northern Province
Goal: To work on the progress of young people living with disabilty through education and other empowerment programmes. I will also help vulnerable young mothers by encouraging them to join cooperatives. This will reduce poverty.
Role model: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Louise Mushikiwabo
Fear: Nothing
Favourite food: Chips and drinking soft drinks.
VOTE: Number 151
Pamela Umutoni
Province: Eastern Province
Goal: To sensitise Rwandans on environment protection.
Role model: President Paul Kagame.
Fear: Failing
Age: 19 VOTE: Number 3
Yvonne Umutoni
Age: 22
Province: Kigali
Goal: To encourage young girls to use opportunities given to them in Rwanda and, to work with leaders to prevent teenage pregnancies in society.
"I will make it to boot camp because I am gifted and I have the confidence to do whatever is required of Miss Rwanda 2017.
Role model: First Lady Jeanette Kagame
Fear: Laziness
VOTE: 22
Tracy Ford Umutoni
Age: 19
Education: S6 Vacation
Province: Kigali
Goal: To empower young girls to stand out for what they believe in and learn how to be independent instead of being dependent, this way; they get to know their value.
"I think I will make it to boot camp because I have faith. I believe in myself and God."
Role model: My Mother
Fear: Death
Hobbies: Reading
VOTE: Number 12
Belinda Umutoni Uwase
Age: 21
Education: S6 Vacation
Province: Southern Province
Goal: To help street kids find a home and develop their talents.
"I highly believe that I will make it to boot camp because I have what it takes. My goal, if I take the crown, is very important to our community."
Role model: President Paul Kagame
Fear: Failure
VOTE: Number 7
Delice Kirezi
Education: S6 Vacation
Province: Eastern Province
Goal: To support the government in the fight against some of the vices that Rwandan girls face, like teenage pregnancy.
"I believe that I will make it to boot camp because I'm training myself well and correcting the mistakes they pointed out to me.
Role model: President Paul Kagame
Fear: Disappointing someone
Hobbies: Reading and writing
VOTE: Number 4
Linda Umutoniwase
Age: 20
Education: S6 Vacation
Province: Western Province
Goal: To work with the government to improve economic development, and,push for empowerment of Rwandan girls through financial literacy by encouragingthem to attend TVET programmes.
"I have what it takes. I have the beauty, intelligence and confidence. And I believe in my ability to achieve my goals."
Role model: Anyone who never gives up on fighting for what they want.
Fear: Not 'feeding' on the word of God.
VOTE: Number 5
Aisha Umutesi
Age: 21
Education: S6 Vacation
Province: Southern Province
Goal: To see the youth taking the lead in building their country.
"I believe I will go through and this will be another step towards achieving my goals."
Role model: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Louise Mushikiwabo
Fear: Failure
Hobbies: Reading novels while eating popcorn.
VOTE: Number 17
Honorine Uwase Hirwa
Age: 20
Education: Kigali Independent Univeristy
Goal: To raise my nation's flag high and promote our culture on the international level. "I want to set an example and work with the government to improve social development."
Role model: Jesus Christ. He is my teacher, healer and leader.
Fear: To miss an opportunity that would fulfill my purpose in my life.
Hobbies: Reading, writing and composing music.
VOTE: Number 11
Patience Iribagiza
Age: 19
Education: S6 Vacation
Province: Eastern Province
Goal: To promote talent among the youth and job creation that will build into Vision 2020 goals.
"I will make it to boot camp because I am a lady with determination and passion."
Role model: President Paul Kagame because of his unrivaled good deeds.
Fear: Unemployment. That's why I want to fight it.
VOTE: Number 13
Carine Mukabagabo
Age: 19
Education: S6 Vacation
Province: Kigali City
Goal: To contribute to the development of my country.
"I think I will make it to boot camp because I believe in God and with His help, all is well."
Role model: My mother. She taught me never to give up.
Fear: Failure to achieve my goals.
Favourite food: Meat and cassava
VOTE: Number 1
Aurore Umwali
Age: 20
Education: S6 Vacation
Province: Northern Province
Goal: To touch the lives of Rwandans.
"I think I will make it to the boot camp because I have confidence and I believe in God."
Role model: Martin Luther King Jr.
Fear: Losing loved ones
Favourite food: Fruits
VOTE: Number 14
Diane Mutagoma
Age: 21
Education: S6 Vacation
Province: Northern Province
Goal: To work hand in hand with the government to promote 'made in Rwanda' and develop technology.
"My confidence makes me believe that I will make it to boot camp."
Role model: The late Nelson Mandela
Fear: Not learning from my mistakes
Favourite food: Chips and rice
VOTE: Number 10
Helene Urayeneza
Age: 23
Province: Southern Province
Goal: To value and promote our mother tongue, especially with the youth because they don't use it well these days.
"I believe I will make it to boot camp because I am confident in what I say and I never give up on something that I'm passionate about."
Role model: First Lady Jeannette Kagame
Fear: Losing a sibling
VOTE: Number 18
Queen Kalimpinya
Age: 18
Education: S6 Vacation
Province: Southern Province
"Based on the motto of Miss Rwanda 'beauty, brains and culture', I will do my best to convince the judges and the public that I deserve to be in the top 15."
Role model: My grandmother
Fear: Serpents and insects
VOTE: Number 26
Sandrine Uwineza
Age: 20
Education: S6 Vacation
Province: Western Province
Goal: To promote family planning and sensitise girls about the danger of unplanned pregnancies.
Role model: President Paul Kagame
Fear: Death
VOTE: number 2
Judith Iradukunda
Age: 21
Province: Kigali City
Goal: To promote talent among the youth and fight unemployment in Rwanda.
"I believe I will make it because I have confidence."
Role model: My mother
Fear: Not being happy in life, not making enough money and not finding the right partner.
VOTE: NUMBER 19
Nadia Mutesi
Age:19
Education: S6 Vacation
Province: Eastern Province
Goal:To promote young entrepreneurs through technical courses.
"I think I will make it to boot camp because I believe it's all about being confident."
Role model: President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia.
Fear: Giving up.
Favourite food: Meat
VOTE: number 6
Guelda Shimwa
Age: 20
Province: Western Province
Goal: To work hand in hand with the Ministry of Trade and Commerce in the promotion of 'made in Rwanda' products through advertisement and exhibitions that will boost production, trade and entrepreneurship.
"I am doing my best to change where I messed up during the auditions. That should help me get through."
Role model: Miss Rwanda 2016 Jolly Mutesi
Fear: Dying before I make the world a better place.
VOTE: number 23