Rwanda: Miss Rwanda 2017 - Who Will Make It to the Boot Camp?

On February 4, pre-selections for Miss Rwanda will be held to pick 15 finalists who will head to boot camp in preparation for the grand finale.

The boot camp will take place at Golden Tulip Hotel in Nyamata. Barbara Burabyo talked to the contestants about their aspirations in life and of course, how they plan to win this pageant.

Caroline Umutoni

Age: 18

Education: S6 Vacation

Province: Western Province

Goal: To encourage the youth to work hard and bring innovations on how to transform our raw materials to export more and import less and promote 'made in Rwanda'.

Role model: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Louise Mushikiwabo

Fear: Not achieving goals.

Music: R&B Music , especially 'Roho yanjye' by The Ben

VOTE: Number 16

Adeline Uwimbabazi

Age: 19

Education: S6 Vacation

Province: Northern Province

Goal: Encourage the youth to be job creators instead of job seekers, in order to contribute to the country's economy through TVET courses because they give the necessary skills to create jobs.

"I will make it to boot camp because I am ready and I am doing my best to get the necessary skills and knowledge related to different things like culture.

Role model: My Dad

Fear: Nothing

Favourite quote: "When you think you can, you are half way there."

VOTE: Number 9

Winnie Umutesi

Age:19

Education: S6 Vacation

Province: Northern Province

Goal:I want to promote civic education among the youth and their involvement in government programmes.

"I think I will make it to boot camp because I have confidence."

Role model: President Paul Kagame.

Fear:Losing my confidence.

Favourite food: Rice and chapatti and cassava leaves

VOTE: Number 24

Fanique Simbi Umuhoza

Age: 18

Education: S6 Vacation

Province: Eastern Province

Goal: My goal is to advocate for people living with disability in Rwanda, promoting a reading culture in the youth and, talent development.

"I believe I will make it to boot camp because I am correcting all the mistakes I made during auditions. I'm also doing research and praying."

Role model: My role model is Nick Vujicic, an inspirational speaker with no legs or arms.

"He is the one who inspired my project because he showed me that disabled people can do it and can play a big role in our society like he does."

Fear: Anything that can destroy my country and my family.

Interests: Reading and watching inspirational speakers.

VOTE N0: Miss 21

Fiona Doreen Ashimwe

Age: 22

Education: Graduate, Kigali Independent University

Province: Kigali City

Goal: To be an advocate of children's rights, especially girls. With help from the Ministry of Justice and a law education background, I will fight against gender based violence and child abuse.

"I believe I will make it to the boot camp because I am well prepared and most of all, I'm unique. I just have to make a good presentation."

Role model: The late Aloysia Inyumba and Martin Luther King Jr.

Fear: Being oblivious about what truly matters.

VOTE: Number 20

Elsa Iradukunda

Age: 18

Education: S6 Vacation

Province: Western Province

Goal: To promote 'made in Rwanda' campaign through my project 'Use Rwandans to wear Rwanda.'

"I think I will make it because I'm doing everything in my power and because with God I can make it."

Role model: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Louise Mushikiwabo

Fear: Failing

VOTE: Number 8

Josiane Umutoni

Age: 19

Education: Student at Jomo Kenyatta University

Province: Northern Province

Goal: To work on the progress of young people living with disabilty through education and other empowerment programmes. I will also help vulnerable young mothers by encouraging them to join cooperatives. This will reduce poverty.

Role model: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Louise Mushikiwabo

Fear: Nothing

Favourite food: Chips and drinking soft drinks.

VOTE: Number 151

Pamela Umutoni

Province: Eastern Province

Goal: To sensitise Rwandans on environment protection.

Role model: President Paul Kagame.

Fear: Failing

Age: 19 VOTE: Number 3

Yvonne Umutoni

Age: 22

Province: Kigali

Goal: To encourage young girls to use opportunities given to them in Rwanda and, to work with leaders to prevent teenage pregnancies in society.

"I will make it to boot camp because I am gifted and I have the confidence to do whatever is required of Miss Rwanda 2017.

Role model: First Lady Jeanette Kagame

Fear: Laziness

VOTE: 22

Tracy Ford Umutoni

Age: 19

Education: S6 Vacation

Province: Kigali

Goal: To empower young girls to stand out for what they believe in and learn how to be independent instead of being dependent, this way; they get to know their value.

"I think I will make it to boot camp because I have faith. I believe in myself and God."

Role model: My Mother

Fear: Death

Hobbies: Reading

VOTE: Number 12

Belinda Umutoni Uwase

Age: 21

Education: S6 Vacation

Province: Southern Province

Goal: To help street kids find a home and develop their talents.

"I highly believe that I will make it to boot camp because I have what it takes. My goal, if I take the crown, is very important to our community."

Role model: President Paul Kagame

Fear: Failure

VOTE: Number 7

Delice Kirezi

Education: S6 Vacation

Province: Eastern Province

Goal: To support the government in the fight against some of the vices that Rwandan girls face, like teenage pregnancy.

"I believe that I will make it to boot camp because I'm training myself well and correcting the mistakes they pointed out to me.

Role model: President Paul Kagame

Fear: Disappointing someone

Hobbies: Reading and writing

VOTE: Number 4

Linda Umutoniwase

Age: 20

Education: S6 Vacation

Province: Western Province

Goal: To work with the government to improve economic development, and,push for empowerment of Rwandan girls through financial literacy by encouragingthem to attend TVET programmes.

"I have what it takes. I have the beauty, intelligence and confidence. And I believe in my ability to achieve my goals."

Role model: Anyone who never gives up on fighting for what they want.

Fear: Not 'feeding' on the word of God.

VOTE: Number 5

Aisha Umutesi

Age: 21

Education: S6 Vacation

Province: Southern Province

Goal: To see the youth taking the lead in building their country.

"I believe I will go through and this will be another step towards achieving my goals."

Role model: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Louise Mushikiwabo

Fear: Failure

Hobbies: Reading novels while eating popcorn.

VOTE: Number 17

Honorine Uwase Hirwa

Age: 20

Education: Kigali Independent Univeristy

Goal: To raise my nation's flag high and promote our culture on the international level. "I want to set an example and work with the government to improve social development."

Role model: Jesus Christ. He is my teacher, healer and leader.

Fear: To miss an opportunity that would fulfill my purpose in my life.

Hobbies: Reading, writing and composing music.

VOTE: Number 11

Patience Iribagiza

Age: 19

Education: S6 Vacation

Province: Eastern Province

Goal: To promote talent among the youth and job creation that will build into Vision 2020 goals.

"I will make it to boot camp because I am a lady with determination and passion."

Role model: President Paul Kagame because of his unrivaled good deeds.

Fear: Unemployment. That's why I want to fight it.

VOTE: Number 13

Carine Mukabagabo

Age: 19

Education: S6 Vacation

Province: Kigali City

Goal: To contribute to the development of my country.

"I think I will make it to boot camp because I believe in God and with His help, all is well."

Role model: My mother. She taught me never to give up.

Fear: Failure to achieve my goals.

Favourite food: Meat and cassava

VOTE: Number 1

Aurore Umwali

Age: 20

Education: S6 Vacation

Province: Northern Province

Goal: To touch the lives of Rwandans.

"I think I will make it to the boot camp because I have confidence and I believe in God."

Role model: Martin Luther King Jr.

Fear: Losing loved ones

Favourite food: Fruits

VOTE: Number 14

Diane Mutagoma

Age: 21

Education: S6 Vacation

Province: Northern Province

Goal: To work hand in hand with the government to promote 'made in Rwanda' and develop technology.

"My confidence makes me believe that I will make it to boot camp."

Role model: The late Nelson Mandela

Fear: Not learning from my mistakes

Favourite food: Chips and rice

VOTE: Number 10

Helene Urayeneza

Age: 23

Province: Southern Province

Goal: To value and promote our mother tongue, especially with the youth because they don't use it well these days.

"I believe I will make it to boot camp because I am confident in what I say and I never give up on something that I'm passionate about."

Role model: First Lady Jeannette Kagame

Fear: Losing a sibling

VOTE: Number 18

Queen Kalimpinya

Age: 18

Education: S6 Vacation

Province: Southern Province

"Based on the motto of Miss Rwanda 'beauty, brains and culture', I will do my best to convince the judges and the public that I deserve to be in the top 15."

Role model: My grandmother

Fear: Serpents and insects

VOTE: Number 26

Sandrine Uwineza

Age: 20

Education: S6 Vacation

Province: Western Province

Goal: To promote family planning and sensitise girls about the danger of unplanned pregnancies.

Role model: President Paul Kagame

Fear: Death

VOTE: number 2

Judith Iradukunda

Age: 21

Province: Kigali City

Goal: To promote talent among the youth and fight unemployment in Rwanda.

"I believe I will make it because I have confidence."

Role model: My mother

Fear: Not being happy in life, not making enough money and not finding the right partner.

VOTE: NUMBER 19

Nadia Mutesi

Age:19

Education: S6 Vacation

Province: Eastern Province

Goal:To promote young entrepreneurs through technical courses.

"I think I will make it to boot camp because I believe it's all about being confident."

Role model: President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia.

Fear: Giving up.

Favourite food: Meat

VOTE: number 6

Guelda Shimwa

Age: 20

Province: Western Province

Goal: To work hand in hand with the Ministry of Trade and Commerce in the promotion of 'made in Rwanda' products through advertisement and exhibitions that will boost production, trade and entrepreneurship.

"I am doing my best to change where I messed up during the auditions. That should help me get through."

Role model: Miss Rwanda 2016 Jolly Mutesi

Fear: Dying before I make the world a better place.

VOTE: number 23