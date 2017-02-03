3 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Wants At Least 150 Cattle for Mugabe's 93rd Birthday Bash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabweans have reportedly been urged to donate at least 150 cattle towards President Robert Mugabe's upcoming birthday celebrations later this month.

Mugabe turns 93 on February 21.

The nonagenarian has been in power since 1980 when the southern African country attained its independence from colonial Britain.

Over the past years, the long time ruler has been known for extravagant birthday celebrations - which usually would cost millions of dollars.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, this year's birthday bash organisers said they aimed at raising at least 150 heads of cattle to feed about 100 000 guests.

A Zanu-PF lawmaker Never Khanye said that the donations were voluntary, but that large-scale farmers in Matabeleland South, where the celebrations would be held, must donate a cow each to show appreciation of the long-time leader.

"We have set a target to raise 150 cattle for the event. We are appealing to well-wishers to do so willingly and not to come again tomorrow and say we were forced.

"All A2 farmers who got offer letters must donate a beast each for this event and those that will fail we will take it that they don't appreciate what the president has done for them," Khanye was quoted as saying.

Last month the ruling Zanu-PF youth league said that Mugabe's birthday should be celebrated like Christmas Day.

The party's national youth leader, Kudzai Chipanga maintained at the time that the veteran leader's birthday should not be treated like an "ordinary day".

"To us, February 21 is not just a day. To us, it is a special day we treat in the same manner Christians treat December 25, the birthday of Jesus Christ. I don't want to be blasphemous, but in my humble view, President Mugabe is second to Jesus Christ. He is our saviour, so his birthday means a lot for us the youths of Zimbabwe," Chipanga was quoted as saying.

Zimbabwe

Madondo Leaves Zifm for Power FM

Another ZiFm top employee has walked out of AB Communications, barely three months after the massive exodus of some of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.