Zimbabwe: Evan Mawarire Arrested At Harare Airport

#ThisFlag activist and cleric, Evan Mawarire surprisingly jetted into Harare a few hours ago and was immediately arrested by State security agents.

Human rights lawyer and Mawarire's legal counsel Harrison Nkomo confirmed his client was held at the Harare International airport before being handed over to the police.

"I can confirm that Evan Mawarire has been arrested, we are at the Law and Order (unit). He is being charged under the same charges last year (subverting a Constitutionally elected government).

Sources said the social movement actictivist was whisked away by security officials shortly before processing his passport at the immigration department at Harare International Airport.

"He arrived at the airport at 1640 hrs aboard a South African Airways plane. He was whisked away by three man just before his passport was stamped," a source said.