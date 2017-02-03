1 February 2017

Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Evan Mawarire Arrested At Harare Airport

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Gagare and Wongai Zhangazha

#ThisFlag activist and cleric, Evan Mawarire surprisingly jetted into Harare a few hours ago and was immediately arrested by State security agents.

Human rights lawyer and Mawarire's legal counsel Harrison Nkomo confirmed his client was held at the Harare International airport before being handed over to the police.

"I can confirm that Evan Mawarire has been arrested, we are at the Law and Order (unit). He is being charged under the same charges last year (subverting a Constitutionally elected government).

Sources said the social movement actictivist was whisked away by security officials shortly before processing his passport at the immigration department at Harare International Airport.

"He arrived at the airport at 1640 hrs aboard a South African Airways plane. He was whisked away by three man just before his passport was stamped," a source said.

Zimbabwe

150 Cattle for Mugabe's 93rd Birthday Bash

Zimbabweans have reportedly been urged to donate at least 150 cattle towards President Robert Mugabe's upcoming birthday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zimbabwe Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.