2 February 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mawarire's Fans Wait the Whole Day in Court, Pastor Fails to Appear

Pastor Evan Mawarire Founder of #ThisFlag Movement (file photo).
Pastor Evan Mawarire Founder of #ThisFlag Movement (file photo).

PASTOR Evan Mawarire who organised popular anti-Mugabe protests last year failed to turn up in court yesterday due to housekeeping issues much to the disappointment of his sympathizers who spent the day at the courts.

Mawarire was arrested at Harare International Airport on Wednesday on his return home from the United States before he was charged with subverting a constitutional government as defined in Section 22 (2) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

His sympathizers including Zimbabwe war veterans' spokesperson Douglas Mahiya and the secretary general Victor Matemadanda among others spent the day at Harare magistrates 'court waiting for the pastor's case.

He is being represented by human rights lawyers Harrison Nkomo, Sheron Hofisi and Advocate Fadzai Mahere among others.

According to reports, he had not been taken to National Prosecuting Authority by end business on Thursday.

A warned and cautioned statement which was recorded from the cleric on Wednesday said on July 13 last year, Mawarire urged all Zimbabwe not to go to work and shut down the country.

Consequently, the police say, people took hid of his calls and engaged in violent demonstrations which resulted in protestors stoning vehicles, blocking roads and damaging property.

The police allege that Mawarire went on to thank demonstrators for the violent protests.

Also, the police allege that on 15 September 2016, Pastor Mawarire incited some Zimbabweans living in the USA and "all over the world" through social media to converge in New York on 22 September 2016 to "confront" President Mugabe, who was attending the United Nations General Assembly and order him to "immediately" resign from his position accusing him of destroying the country.

Mawarire made headlines in July last year when he was charged with inciting public violence.

His charges were later changed to current charges and he walked free after court ruled that his arrest and detention was unconstitutional.

