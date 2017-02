There is an alarming increase in prices of Kenyans' staple -- maize flour -- at a time when more than 1.5 million Kenyans are facing starvation.

A 2kg packet of unga nowadays goes for between Sh100 and Sh130, up from Sh80, something that is not favouring the consumer.

Government agencies should watch out for millers who seem to be exploiting consumers.

Ngulamu Jonathan, Maseno