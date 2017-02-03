Kenya: Why Citizens Should Register and Vote

opinion

Voting is a civic right for all Kenyans. Unfortunately, some take this constitutional right for granted.

Even though voting is a choice, you must be registered by the IEBC to qualify to cast your ballot.

The IEBC is keen to add six million new voters to the 14 million already registered.

This means that if the electoral commission achieves its target, the number of registered voters might be more than 20 million this year.

This milestone will show the aggressive efforts by the electoral agency, the various political parties and civic organisations were a success.

The baseline is that if you want to have your say, you must register as a voter.

It is as simple as it sounds.

Voting gives you a say on national and issues that affect you as a Kenyan.

Politics is about everything that affects citizens from health and education to infrastructure and the economy.

Your voice should be through voting for a representative to help push for provision of such services and development.

CONTROLLING THE FUTURE

Kenyans can now enjoy the fruits of devolution as a result of voting for the 2010 Constitution.

The same Constitution requires voters to be registered by the electoral commission.

Where would our democracy be if we didn't care about our politics?

When politicians make policy decisions, they represent the concerns of their constituents.

When you register and cast your ballot, that is how your voice is heard.

The vital decisions affecting all our lives are made by MPs and other elected leaders through legislation and Budget making.

Voting is, therefore, the most profound way to ensure policy makers take notice of you and your needs.

The mass voter registration has opened a battle ground for all the 60 registered political parties as they try to outsmart one another ahead of the August 8 General Election.

The outcome will be determined by your vote.

Should you register, not even a politician will take you for granted, unless you sell that vote by accepting to be bribed.

If you are a student away from home, look for a centre that you will be comfortable with on the polling day.

As long as one has a national identity card, whether in high school or college, one can register as a voter at any location of one's choice.

Should you be locked out of the February 14 deadline, then you will have no voice until the 2022 elections.

Elections and governance are inseparable.

ELECTING GOOD LEADERS

It is appalling that some eligible voters say they can't register because they don't want to be involved in politics.

Don't stand by and let other people make decisions for you. You still have to pay taxes even if you don't vote.

Your vote is your future and you have to protect it as a right.

Doing so, your voice will be loud enough to be heard by everyone.

Each of us has a single vote and the ballot gives us all an equal amount of power.

Use it as a weapon to hold elected leaders accountable.

The value of a voter's card is unmatchable.

That is why across the world, people have died fighting for the right to have their voice heard: The right to vote.

In South Africa, black people were not able to vote until 1994, at the end of Apartheid.

Take advantage of our democratic space and register as a voter.

When we register as voters, we will elect good leaders, or at least fire the non-performing ones.

Mr Ngala is the communications officer, Office of the Registrar of Political Parties. ojngala@gmail.com Twitter: @JoshuaNgala