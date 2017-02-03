MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai led the condemnation of #ThisFlag movement leader Pastor Evan Mawarire's arrest this week.

Tsvangirai described the arrest as heartless saying it came as no surprise to those who know Zanu PF as a party which does not respect the fundamental principles of democracy, particularly the rule of law.

"The callous arrest in broad daylight of Pastor Evan Mawarire came as no surprise to those of us who have always known that a leopard remains faithful to its spots," said Tsvangirai.

He added, "This is vintage Zanu PF and the message coming out of this arrest is that Zanu PF will go for broke in the campaign ahead of the next election. The world must brace for impunity and violence against the innocent citizens of our country."

"I condemn in the strongest of terms the impunity against an innocent citizen of Zimbabwe who has committed no crime. If the regime thinks this arrest will cow the people of this country, then we have news for them. Zimbabweans will not be intimidated and they will fight for a truly free and fair election in which their voice will count," said the former Prime Minister.

"What happened at the Harare International Airport yesterday (Wednesday) must send a chilling message, particularly to those in the region and in the broader international community who thought Zanu PF was capable of reform. There cannot be reform without reformers and this impunity is a reflection of the true character of Zanu PF."

Transform Zimbabwe leader Ngaribvume said, "The arrest of Pastor Evan Mawarire is strong reminder of the failures of Zanu PF. Zanu PF has failed to deliver the promises of 1980 and continually resorts to punishing and harassing all those who question them ."

"We must remain steadfast in our struggle to remove Zanu PF and stand with those who fight with us in the struggle. Zanu PF must release Pastor Evan Mawarire and all other Political Prisoners who are serving time in Zimbabwe Maximum Prisoners."

Former cabinet Minister David Coltart took his frustration to twitter @DavidColtart saying "Seeing that ZRP were so quick in arresting Pastor Evan, I wonder if they will be equally quick in arresting ruining party MP Mukupe today?"

"$15 billion goes missing from Government-owned companies = ZERO arrests. Pastor who spoke out against corruption returns = immediately arrested" said another tweet.

According to the Zimbabwe lawyers for Human Rights, Mawarire was charged with subverting a constitutional government as defined in Section 22 (2) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

Another charge was added Thursday concerning the use of the national flag by the pastor under the Flag of Zimbabwe Act Chapter 10:10 (insulting the flag and inciting violence).

He was arrested as he was returning back to Zimbabwe after spending six months in the United States with his family.