2 February 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Thousands of Drought Victims Arrive in Mogadishu With Urgent Call for Relief Food

More than two thousand people fleeing the biting drought in parts of Somalia have arrived in the capital Mogadishu This is the first reported arrival of victims of the ongoing drought.

Most of those arriving are been hosted in Kahda district South West of Mogadishu

" Kaxda district is hosting thousands of people fleeing the two shabelle regions Lowe and Middle" Mohammud Hassan one of committee of Somali Disaster Management Agency told Radio Dalsan

Hassan told Radio Dalsan that the victims have received no relief food from any aid agencies but depend on local support

When Radio Dalsan visited the Kaxda camp it found most women and children mostly looking exhausted and hungry having stayed without water for days on in their trek to Mogadishu

"I only ask Somalis to come to our assistance . Somalis come together and help us. May God help us go through this" 46 year old Asha Isse told Radio Dalsan

An estimated 3 million Somalis are victims to the ongoing drought. A relief kitty is targeting $864 M towards assisting those affected by the drought

