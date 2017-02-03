2 February 2017

Al Jazeera (Doha)

South Africa: Deadly Floods Hit South Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Days of heavy rain have left parts of South Africa under water. The flooding has been at its worst across northeastern parts of the country where one person is feared dead.

The seasonal showers have been particularly heavy during the past week. Many parts getting daily rainfall totals of around 50 to 70mm of rain.

Located to the east of Johannesburg, Witbank and Lydenburg had 60mm and 65mm of rainfall respectively in just 24 hours at the start of the week.

The subsequent floods left the main highway into Johannesburg impassable after the Mbembesi River burst its banks.

The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) warned that two dams in Matabeleland South and Silalatshani are currently full to bursting. In the event 12 people had to be rescued by a helicopter that was dispatched from Bulawayo by the CPU after they found themselves cut off and in danger of being swept away.

Gold panning has been put on hold around Gwanda District where some roads and bridges have been badly damaged.

The waters remain high across of number of areas in the region and people are being warned to be vigilant. Residents are advised to be on high alert.

South Africa

Sanzaar in Dark Over Fijian Super Rugby Talks

Southern hemisphere rugby's governing body, SANZAAR, has released a statement regarding plans for Fiji of enter a team… Read more »

This story from Al Jazeera was supplied to AllAfrica under an agreement with the African Media Agency.

Copyright © 2017 Al Jazeera. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.