Uganda: National Council of Sports declare 'Uganda Olympic Committee' is Non-Existent'

Kampala — "Null and Void". That is the statement that National Council of Sports (NCS) declared yesterday in reference to the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) elections held Saturday.

On January 25, NCS wrote to UOC directing them to halt their elections in light of the fact that national sports federations not recognized by the government body were set to take part in the UOC election.

Uganda Boxing Federation also attempted to stop the election, over the same reasons, through court but failed to secure an interim order restraining the UOC from conducting the Elective Annual General Assembly until the main suit is heard.

"Having received the full backing of IOC (International Olympic Committee) and in the absence of a court order to the contrary, please be advised therefore that the UOC will continue with its assembly," Blick wrote back calling NCS measures an interference with the principle of autonomy of sport.

In a press briefing, NCS chairman John Bosco Onyik, emphasized that they are only enforcing their mandate.

"NCS does not recognize the current UOC executive committee," Onyik said. He also said all non-registered Sports Associations which attended the assembly breached Article 11 of the NCS statutory instruments which bars a non-registered body to carry "Uganda" in its name.

NCS general secretary Nicholas Muramagi asserted that they only partner with IOC and that UOC is only an agent of the world institution in Uganda.