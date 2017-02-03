South Africa: Miller to Miss Remainder of ODI Series

Proteas batsman David Miller has been withdrawn from the ODI series against Sri Lanka due to a finger injury involving his right hand. Miller sustained a cut to his finger while fielding during the second ODI at Kingsmead on Wednesday.

Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee explained the injury: "David required sutures to a laceration sustained while fielding a ball during the match last night. He will need at least 7-10 days to recover and will miss the remaining three matches of the series. He remains available for selection for the upcoming tour of New Zealand."

There will be no replacement added to the squad.

The Proteas currently lead the five-game ODI series 2-0, with the third match scheduled for the Wanderers on Saturday.

Source: Sport24