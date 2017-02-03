2 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: CJ's Brother Leads SWD Against Stormers

Janneman Stander, brother of Irish flank CJ, will lead the SWD Eagles in their pre-season friendly match against the Stormers in George on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who like his older brother is also a loose forward, has represented SWD's senior team since 2014.

His more famous sibling, the 26-year-old CJ, played 10 Tests for Ireland last year.

The former Bulls loosie left South Africa in 2012 to join the Munster club.

Saturday's clash at Outeniqua Park is scheduled for 16:00.

The Stormers will announce their team later on Thursday.

Teams:

SWD Eagles

15 Leighton Eksteen, 14 Shadward Fillies, 13 Kirsten Heyns, 12 Wilneth Engelbrecht, 11 Charles Radebe, 10 Johnny Welthagen, 9 Boela Abrahams, 8 Christo du Plessis, 7 Devon Raubenheimer, 6 Janneman Stander (captain), 5 Brendon Snyman, 4 Hardus Coetzee, 3 Basil Short, 2 Kelvin Fikster, 1 Juandre Digue

Substitutes: 16 Teunis Niewoudt, 17 Brendan Haas, 18 Anton Smit, 19 Tiaan Weyers, 20 Devron Jansen, 21 Freginald Africa, 22 Gerswin Muller, 23 Arden Wesso, 24 Dillon Snell, 25 Lorenzo Gordan, 26 Rudi Michaels, 27 Quaide Langeveld, 28 Justin Bhana, 29 Gideon Lambrecht, 30 Leegan Moos, 31 Rupino Plaatjies

Stormers

TBA

Source: Sport24

South Africa

