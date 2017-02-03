South Africa: Sanzaar in Dark Over Fijian Super Rugby Talks

Southern hemisphere rugby's governing body, SANZAAR, has released a statement regarding plans for Fiji of enter a team in Super Rugby.

It has been reported that Ben Ryan, a former England Sevens coach and the man who led Fiji to Olympic gold last season, was putting together plans for the island nation to enter a team into Super Rugby.

SANZAAR, however, is unaware of any plans.

"SANZAAR has noted with interest the 'campaign' led by former Fiji Sevens coach Ben Ryan to develop a Super Rugby team in Fiji. However, SANZAAR would like to state categorically that there has been no direct approach whatsoever from Ben Ryan, or anyone else, on his proposal," the organisation said via a press statement released on Friday.

"It seems strange that there is a campaign being led by Ben Ryan, mainly in the press, that could impact directly on Super Rugby and yet SANZAAR the tournament owner is completely in the dark about the proposal," said SANZAAR CEO Andy Marinos.

"SANZAAR would welcome a conversation and is very open to talking with Ben or any of his associates on his proposed plan should he choose to engage with us," added Marinos.

The Super Rugby tournament was expanded to 18 teams in 2016, with Japan's Sunwolves, Argentina's Jaguares and South Africa's Southern Kings added to the mix.

