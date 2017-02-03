Cameroon: Motorcycle Garages Proliferate

The sector is gainfully sending youths off the street of idleness and unemployment as traders, mechanics or riders.

The sector is gainfully sending youths off the street of idleness and unemployment as traders, mechanics or riders.

Recent rise in motorcycle use for commercial purposes coupled with substandard, rutted road network and seasonal flooding in the economic city has created the need for regular repairs and proliferation of motorcycle garages. Most motorcycles in the economic capital of Douala suffer glitches that sometimes force riders to suddenly grind to a halt even at the middle of the road. To replace an engine, to Jean Ekwalla, motorbike mechanic in New Bell, costs FCFA 5,000. Although overhauling a motorcycle may cost FCFA 3,000 it is rare among riders. Many prefer to go on without it but face more break downs as the machine gets older. Repair frequency, according to Jude Nformi, commercial rider, is about once a week for technical glitches for a machine that is about a year old. As a source of employment offer, garages and associated spare part shops employ mechanics and shopkeepers as well as offer apprenticeship. To Jacques T., spare part trader, an employee earns FCFA 40,000 per month. As a result, most youths have picked up a trade with the sector as motorbike mechanic, spare parts trader, or motorbike assembly. Assembly points in Akwa are occupied by young men who were employed as skilled workers or amateur who later train in Chinese workshops in the city. Their services are crucial and helping many to become full-grown mechanics. Some trade unions hold that Douala alone hosts motorcycle fleet of about 70 thousand, which are somewhat not powerful but get quickly worn out. Most are typically composed of new and second-hand motorcycles that are less resistant to the road and weather conditions in the city. When they fall apart after running overloaded for years on irregular road surfaces, replacements are idled for a while until the fault starts to worsen.