Cameroon: Saving Gulf of Guinea From Oil Pollution - Officials Compare Notes in Limbe

Participants came from five countries sharing the waters of the Gulf of Guinea.

Authorities from pilot countries surrounding the Gulf of Guinea have ended a week-long training on the prevention, management and lesson-drawing from hydrocarbon maritime pollution in the seashore city of Limbe, headquarters of Fako Division in the South West Region of Cameroon. From 16 through 25 January, 2017, some 20 specialists from Senegal, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana and the host country (Cameroon) undertook rock-bottom reflection on maritime pollution specifically with oil-spill. Deliberations took place in the premises of Cameroon's Oil Refinery Company (SONARA). They pondered on mechanisms of prevention and responses in case oil spills occur; and the way to live the aftermath of any such incident that pollutes the waters of the Gulf of Guinea. Emphases were laid on the harmonious methods required from surrounding countries on account that polluted water has no boundaries.

Addressing the experts at the come-together, the management of the Ports Authority of Douala in Cameroon (PAD) praised the effort and outlined the legal framework necessitating cooperation and joint training on the issue. He listed the objectives of the workshop to include acquiring necessary material noting that the Ports Authority of Douala had already installed the detecting equipment at their control tower in Douala. He rejoiced that the second objective was being fully implemented with the last training workshop in Limbe after the ones conducted in Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d'Ivoire. Mr. Nembat Jean Christophe, an expert of PAD, explained the importance of such confabs, saying that prevention is always better than cure. He said the area of the Gulf of Guinea was oil-rich with spill risks eminent. As such, the situation dictates the crafting of preventive measures.