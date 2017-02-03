Cameroon: Buea - Four Mile 17 Shops Lost to Flames

Cameroon's fairytale run to the final of the 2017 African Nations Cup continues after a 2-0 victory over fancied Ghana… Read more »

The Buea population rose early morning yesterday, January 31, 2017, to an atrocious scene whereby four shops at the Mile 17 bus station (gateway to Buea) had been consumed by fire in the night of January 30 breaking 31. Two of the shops were completely charred while two others could be immediately seen as half burnt. No life was reported lost as the incident occurred by mid night when the shop keepers had returned home. Monday morning, the owners were busy sending out the remains and meditating how to restart their businesses. Discussions on the scene revealed that the fire broke out by midnight and no immediate help could be provided. One of the victims, a young man in his early 30s, explained to Cameroon Tribune that he lost over FCFA 20 million as his shop contained motor and bike parts. The story was told that the Buea Council, in the wake of a continuous disturbing ghost town strike action, found a strategy to threaten shop owners to open their shops lest they would be evicted and their rooms hired to persons willing to challenge the ghost. The strategy worked for the first week and some shops were opened at Buea Town. This week, the Council pushed its strategy to the Mile 17 Bus Station where the Council hires scores of shops through Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) system.

