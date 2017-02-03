2 February 2017

Cameroon: Commercial Bike Riders Defy Ghost Town

By Liengu Etaka Esong

There were more bikes and private cars on the streets on day two of ghost town, Tuesday January, 31, 2017

Day two of the ghost town on Tuesday January 31, 2017 featured a major development with more commercial motorcycles on the streets of Bamenda. Some courageous commercial motorcycle riders decided to defy the ghost town as they criss-crossed the streets charging more than the normal FCFA 200 per drop. They were conspicuous around Finance Junction, Mobile Nkwen and Commercial Avenue. Equally visible on the streets were few clandestine vehicles transporting passengers from Finance Junction towards Mbouda, Bafoussam and Dschang in the West Region. Bamenda markets however remained closed while some traders could be seen idling around their closed shops in town. Some appeared ready to sneak and serve customers. Closed door business was evident in some on and off licences in attempts to serve customers who were thirsty for a drink. Fuel tankers made their way into town to refuel filling stations. It was a less stressful ghost town day but the gates of English subsystem education schools remained closed while private cars circulated freely. In effect, security forces were visible at major junctions and strategic corners to inspire confidence in those poised to do business.

