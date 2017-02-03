1 February 2017

Cameroon: Elimination of Violence - Queens Equipped

By Christopher Jator

The scourge has continued to show its ugly head in most communities in spite of sensitisation.

Forbidding queens to attending hospitals, obliging widows to sleep on cane beds or wear a single dress throughout the first 12 months of her husband's death or go for weeks without bathing are few of many violations of rights of the woman. These practices have their backing in communities where tradition and culture have gained popular adoration that outsmarts national and international concerns on the health and rights of the woman. If hitherto sensitisation against violence on women did not sufficiently reach targets like palaces and their village communities believed to be entrenched with tradition and culture, queens have joined the band wagon to reiterate the message to their husbands (chiefs) and communities. Gathered recently under the association Reines Sans Frontières (or Queens Without Borders) at the Hotel Akwa Palace, the wives of chiefs were drilled on how to put across the message in their communities throughout the country. One of the queens who doubled as consultant and facilitator of the knowledge-building seminar said: "We can respect our tradition and cultures without violating the rights of the woman. We as queens are not allowed to attend hospitals but we have the right to health. I don't see how being attended to in a hospital violates culture or tradition." The seminar which harped on the Maputo Protocol was to prepare the participants as they will be going to meet chiefs and talk with them, learn various aspects of tradition, sensitise women and canvass for more queens in order to better fight the common ill.

