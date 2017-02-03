Rwanda: Word Has It...Rapper P-Fla faces one-year prison sentence

column

Local rapper Amani Murerwa Hakizimana aka P-Fla was allegedly handed a one-year prison sentence over drug use. News reaching us is that the rapper was jailed a few days ago after pleading guilty to the charge.

It is said that the singer was in possession of heroin, an illegal and highly addictive drug. The rapper's father is said to have flown in from Ivory Coast to help his struggling son.

Sources close to the former Tuff Gang member say that he's now serving his one-year sentence at Nyarugenge prison, popularly known as 1930.

It's not the first time P-Fla has been accused of using drugs, and other artistes have also had clashes with the law over similar charges.

Oda Paccy spends $4,000 on music project

The Internet was buzzing after female rapper Oda Paccy's alleged $4000 (approximately RWF 3.2million) splash on a music project in Tanzania.

Word reaching us is that the rapper has been away for three weeks working on an audio and video project at Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz's Wasafi Records, which is arguably one of the biggest record studios in the East African region.

Paccy joins a string of other Rwandan artistes who have sought 'advanced' services outside the country to create the best music and videos; artistes like Urban Boyz, Knowless and DJ Pius, among others.

The artiste is also working on promoting her music around the region. Snoops tell us that she has visited many radio and TV stations in Tanzania, some of which include Azam TV, TBC, East African TV and U FM.

We are told that Paccy's new song 'No body' will be ready for release in a few weeks to come. We will keep you posted.

Miss Shanel expecting another baby

Rwandan Diaspora artiste Ruth Nirere, commonly known as Miss Shanel has been 'quiet' for nearly six months now, and people have been wondering what she is up to.

Well, she's been up to something alright!

The singer and her husband Guillaume Favier are expecting their second child.

The songstress took to her Facebook page and shared a photo of her growing baby bump.

She also told fans that she was having, in her words, a 'mother's break'.

Gospel singer Judith Babirye files for divorce

Rumours about her troubled marriage have been the topic on social media channels for a while now. And now, word reaching us is that Ugandan woman MP and Gospel singer, Judith Babirye, has appealed to a family court seeking to dissolve her marriage to husband Samuel Niwo. In the divorce petition that was filed recently, Babirye says her marriage to Niwo, also the father of her daughter, has been stormy and characterised by sadness. She claims that Niwo's cruel and erratic behaviour, and lack of respect to the sacredness of their marriage that was inaugurated at Rubaga Miracle Centre led to its demise.

Word as we've heard it is that Babirye is accusing Niwo of being a serial adulterer and, neglecting his paternal responsibilities to the 'many children he has sired stemming from his infidelity. She now wants court to relieve her of this burden and free her from a violent marriage. She also cited an incident when Niwo physically assaulted her which forced her to flee their marital home in November 2009. Babirye also wants court to grant her sole custody of their 10-year-old daughter. We are told that the court is yet to summon Niwo to respond to the accusations. We'll keep you updated!

Singer Emeli Sande visits Uganda

Renowned British singer and songwriter Emeli Sande was recently in Uganda. The "Beneath Your Beautiful" star that jetted in 'quietly' a few days ago was in the country for humanitarian purposes.

We have learnt that Sande was in Uganda ahead of Red Nose Day, a biennial fundraising campaign which will be celebrated on Friday, May 25, 2017. Through the power of entertainment, the initiative raises awareness and money to help kids who need it most around the world. They are on a mission to end child poverty and have raised over $1 billion globally in the last 25 years.

While in the country, Sande focused on street children being given education and, vaccination in local communities.

Red Nose Day, is a campaign run by UK-based non-profit organisation, Comic Relief.