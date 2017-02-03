Rwanda: Mutoni to Represent Rwanda At Miss Heritage Global

Rwanda's Miss Heritage 2016, Jane Mutoni, will represent the country at the Miss Heritage Global 2017 pageant which will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa from February 8 to 18.

The event which is scheduled to take place at Gallagher Estate has attracted 60 contestants from around the world, and is an international beauty contest that seeks to promote world heritage.

The brainchild of the pageant, Tare Munzara from Zimbabwe, says that the pageant brings together women from across the globe to showcase their countries' culture.

"I am going to represent Rwanda and I am confident that I have what it takes to win. Having been Miss Heritage for a year, I have learnt a lot about our culture and its diversity and I've tried to relate it to other cultures across the world," Mutoni says.

Mutoni, 20, adds that representing Rwanda at such a global competition is an honour.

"This global heritage competition is important. We should understand that heritage is not the past but, a legendary seed that may grow to protect the dignity of our nation. And that's everyone's responsibility," she says.

"Winning this crown would be historic and would help me showcase the beauty of our country and culture to those who don't know that there's more to Rwandans than our tragic past," she adds.

This is not the first time Rwanda is being represented at the Miss Heritage Global. Miss Heritage 2015 Joanna Keza Bagwire represented the country during her reign. She scooped second place in Africa and fourth globally.

For Mutoni, this means working even harder and actually bringing home the crown, and, she is hopeful that this will happen.

"The fact that Joanna managed to reach that far gives me hope and I will do what it takes to bring the crown home. I have been working lately, and I have shot videos about our heritage," she says.

Although she's working hard to successfully represent the country, online votes indicate that Rwanda is still behind, compared to other countries, hence, a request to Rwandans to support her.

"We are still behind in votes and I'm calling on everyone to give support to our country," Mutoni says.

The voting process is on Miss Heritage Global Pageant's Facebook page.