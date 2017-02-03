2 February 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Preparations Underway to Commemorate Operation Fenkil

Tagged:

Related Topics

Massawa — Preparations are underway in Massawa to commemorate the 27th anniversary of Operation Fenkil under the theme "Fenkil: Precursor of the Final Phase".

The Chairman of Holidays Coordinating Committee and D.G. of Culture and Sports in the Northern Red Sea region, Mr. Siraj Haji, indicated that the commemoration that will take place from 9 to 12 February will feature city decoration, cultural and sports programs, community gatherings as well as exhibitions and others.

Mr. Siraj also called on the service rendering owners in the city to serve the pilgrims with fair prices and demonstrate the culture of hospitality.

Eritrea

Youth Trained in Different Skills

The NUEYS branch in the Anseba region provided training for 26 youth in different skills in Adi-Tekelezan. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.