Eritrea: Preparations Underway to Commemorate Operation Fenkil

Massawa — Preparations are underway in Massawa to commemorate the 27th anniversary of Operation Fenkil under the theme "Fenkil: Precursor of the Final Phase".

The Chairman of Holidays Coordinating Committee and D.G. of Culture and Sports in the Northern Red Sea region, Mr. Siraj Haji, indicated that the commemoration that will take place from 9 to 12 February will feature city decoration, cultural and sports programs, community gatherings as well as exhibitions and others.

Mr. Siraj also called on the service rendering owners in the city to serve the pilgrims with fair prices and demonstrate the culture of hospitality.