Somalia: At Least One Person Killed in Car Bomb in Mogadishu

At least one person was killed in a car bomb blast in Somali capital, Mogadishu on Thursday. A police officer said a bomb fitted into car seat exploded near a security checkpoint in Shibis district, wounding seriously the driver who is reportedly working for city's seaport.

The wounded who was identified as Mustaf Jeylani has succumbed to his injures at hospital.

No group has yet claimed credit for the car bomb, but Al shabaab is known for carrying out such attacks against public servants and security personnel, in Mogadishu in the past.