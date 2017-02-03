2 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: KDF Convoy Targeted in Land Mine Blast Near El Wak

A roadside bomb ripped through a military convoy carrying Kenyan defense forces (KDF) near the border town of El Wak in Gedo region on Thursday, residents said.

The KDF convoy came under a remote-controlled land mine explosion at Boc-bosa village located about 15Km away from El Wak town on the Somali border with Kenya.

Reports from the area indicate that Kenyan forces engaged in a deadly gunfight with Al shabaab fighters, following the bomb attack on their convoy on Thursday noon.

Kenyan military is yet to release its own statement concerning the attack on KDF.

Al shabaab carried out last Friday a fatal car bomb an gun attack on KDF base in Kulbiyow, killing at least 70 Kenyan soldiers serving with African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

