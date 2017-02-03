Somalia: One Dead As Soldier Opens Fire On Bus in Mogadishu

Kenya has lost its bid to stop a case filed by Somalia over a maritime dispute from going to a full hearing. Read more »

Separately, several gunmen dressed in military uniform were shot dead by armed local residents in Mogadishu's Yaqshid district after they were found in robbery acts. Mogadishu has seen frequent attacks and killings by Al shabaab and freelance gunmen over the past few weeks, as the city is preparing to host a presidential election next week.

A civilian is confirmed dead after a Somali government soldier has opened fire on a passenger bus in Mogadishu on Thursday, police and witnesses said. A witness who insisted to remain anonymous has confirmed to Radio Shabelle that slain civilian was the driver of bus that was sprayed with bullets near Bakaro junction.

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.