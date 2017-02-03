Somalia: One Dead As Soldier Opens Fire On Bus in Mogadishu

A civilian is confirmed dead after a Somali government soldier has opened fire on a passenger bus in Mogadishu on Thursday, police and witnesses said. A witness who insisted to remain anonymous has confirmed to Radio Shabelle that slain civilian was the driver of bus that was sprayed with bullets near Bakaro junction.
Separately, several gunmen dressed in military uniform were shot dead by armed local residents in Mogadishu's Yaqshid district after they were found in robbery acts. Mogadishu has seen frequent attacks and killings by Al shabaab and freelance gunmen over the past few weeks, as the city is preparing to host a presidential election next week.