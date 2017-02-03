Nigeria: Film Producer Arrested for Attempted N10 Million Fraud

Barely two months after he was arrested and remanded in Kirikiri Prisons for alleged N2.4 million theft, prominent Yoruba film producer, Seun Egbegbe, was again arrested yesterday for N10 million fraud.

The suspect was arrested after he allegedly attempted to defraud a Bureau De Change (BDC) operator of N10 million at the Gbagada area of Lagos. According to an eyewitness, the entertainment promoter and Ebony Productions boss was said to have gone to the BDCs with his cronies intending to change some dollars into naira.

Egbegbe, who is currently in police custody, attempted to swindle the BDC operators, who raised the alarm and he was thoroughly beaten by other operators before he was whisked away by the police.

According to sources, the suspect was said to have told the BDC operators that he was a medical doctor at the Gbagada General Hospital, so they can come to his office afterwards and collect the dollar equivalent of N10 million.

Since he was not convinced, the operator told him to identify himself, which he failed to do, thus compelling the operator to raise an alarm.This act is coming less than two months after he was arrested and detained by the police at Ikeja Police Division for allegedly stealing nine iPhone 6s valued at N2.4 million from one Kaaltex Innovation Consultancy at Computer Village, Ikeja.

For that offence, he was arraigned at the Ikeja Magistrate Court on a one-count charge of stealing, which violates section 278 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Although the movie producer pleaded not guilty to the charge, he was granted bail in the sum of N1 million and two sureties in like sum by the court, after which he was whisked away to Kirikiri Minimum Prisons.

After his prison experience, when he finally secured his release, he was said to have in December flown to Malaysia for vacation, with plans to come back before February 18, 2017, when his case will be heard again in court.

Apparently changing his mind, the filmmaker had come back before the scheduled date, only to be embroiled in another criminal scandal about two weeks before his next court appearance.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmos, a Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen, said investigation is ongoing.