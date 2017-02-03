Nigerian League - Another Coach Quits

Another coach has quit his position in the Nigeria Professional Football League after Coach Bala Nikyu parted ways with Katsina United on Thursday.

The latest coach to throw in the towel is Nduka Ugbade who is now confirmed to have parted ways with Remo Stars Football club.

Remo Stars, via a statement on their official website, said they parted ways with Ugbade after negotiations for a new contract broke down.

"Negotiations with the tactician broke down as both parties couldn't reach an agreement over a contract renewal," the club said

Ugbade joined the Sky Blue Stars at the start of the 2015/16 Nigeria National League Season and achieved a landmark in the club's history as he led the team to attain promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League for the first time.

The Remo Stars management said Ugbade would be widely missed by everyone at the club and they wished him the very best in his future endeavors.

Remo Stars are presently 13th on the log on the NPFL standings and would be playing away to Akwa United in the next round of fixtures in the league.