3 February 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Jonathan Says National Confab Report, Solution to Religious Crisis

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
Goodluck Jonathan, former president of Nigeria.
By Alifa Daniel and Karls Tsokar

Amid growing religious intolerance, former President Goodluck Jonathan has explained that only the recommendations by the 2014 National Conference could solve the country's crises.

He made the disclosure on Tuesday in Washington when he met the United States' Congress House Sub Committee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organisations.

According to him, adopting the confab's resolutions could have prevented the ethnic and religious tension that led to the killings in Southern Kaduna.He said he had visited some former leaders in Nigeria to canvass unity to prevent some of these challenges.

Jonathan urged the "body and the new American administration of President Donald Trump to work with the government and people of Nigeria on capacity building and intelligence gathering to bring an end to religious extremism in Nigeria."

The ex-president also said the confab's recommendations on true fiscal federalism was a solution to the recurring crisis in the Niger Delta. He said what was needed in the country was resource control and not interventionist policies.

More on This

He stressed an agency like the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) had not been effective because of over politicisation of its activities.A statement by his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, said the ex-leader spoke in his capacity as the Chairman of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation.

He said the body was set up to promote peace and prosperity in Nigeria and Africa, adding that the culture of impunity in the country often contributed to the reoccurrence of violence.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State chapters of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama'atu Nasrul Islam (JNI) yesterday urged Governor Nasir El'Rufai to ensure that those behind the Kaduna crises were punished.

The two groups made the call when state government officials visited their offices in Kaduna. The CAN's state Secretary Rev. Sunday Ibrahim urged Nigerians to make efforts to restore peace in the area.

On his part, the state JNI Secretary, Ibrahim Kufaina, appealed to clerics to be responsible in their preaching.Also, the police have paraded 17 arm bandits suspected to be involved in the Southern Kaduna killings. One Nelson Paul confessed that he was the supplier of the arms which he sold to them for N30, 000 to N40, 000 each.

Parading the suspects yesterday at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Jimoh Moshood, said the suspects were arrested following discreet investigation by a joint team of personnel of the police mobile force and counter terrorism unit.

More on This

What Ex-President Jonathan Told U.S. Lawmakers About Nigerian Christians - Full Speech

Challenges of Nigerian Christians and the Niger Delta Question-A Summary Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.