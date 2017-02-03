South Africa: Sharks, Cheetahs Each Name Two Teams

The Sharks and Cheetahs have named two teams for their respective warm-up matches in Umlazi on Friday.

Tera Mtembu will lead the Sharks in the first match (17:00) which will be 60 minutes, while regular captain Pat Lambie will lead the Sharks in the main game which will be broadcast on television.

Cheetahs coach Franco Smith also divided his squad into two groups, with the 'white group' to play the 60-minute warm-up.

The 'orange group' will play in the televised match which kicks off at 18:30.

Due to this match being televised on SuperSport, SANZAAR and broadcast rulings dictate that it has to be an 80 minutes warm-up match.

The Cheetahs' two groups will act as replacements for each other during the respective matches.

Teams:

Sharks (match one) - 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 S'bura Sithole, 13 Johan Deysel, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Inny Radebe, 9 Hanci Venter, 8 Tera Mtembu (captain), 7 Jean Deysel, 6 Francois Kleinhans, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Wian Vosloo, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Stephan Coetzee, 1 John-Hubert Meyer

Substitutes: 16 Juan Schoeman, 17 Gerhard Engelbrecht, 18 John Droste, 19 Khaya Majola, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Rohan Gouws, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 Odwa Ndungane, 24 Marius Louw, 25 Tristan Blewett, 26 Morne Joubert, 27 Garth April

Sharks (match two) - 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Pat Lambie (captain), 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Keegan Daniel, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oothuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Juan Schoeman, 17 Franco Marais, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Hyron Andrews, 21 Francois Kleinhans, 22 Jacques Vermeulen, 23 Tera Mtembu, 24 Cobus Reinach, 25 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 26 Sbu Nkosi, 27 Jeremy Ward, 28 Johan Deysel, 29 S'bura Sithole, 30 Clement Poitrenaud

Cheetahs (white group) - 15 Ryno Eksteen, 14 JP Smith, 13 Joubert Engelbrecht, 12 Ali Mgijima, 11 Ruan van Rensburg, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Junior Pokomela, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Boom Prinsloo, 5 Francois Uys, 4 Dennis Visser, 2 Erich de Jager, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Zee Mkhabela, 17 Reinach Venter

Cheetahs (orange group) - 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Nico Lee, 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Rayno Benjamin, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Niell Jordaan, 7 Uzair Cassiem, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Armandt Koster, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Charles Marais

