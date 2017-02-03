US President Donald Trump and his predecessor, Mr Barack Obama, are the role models of the two top performers in the just-released Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (CSEE) results.

Alfred Shauri, the 2016 overall best examinee, speaking to the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday, explained how he admires President Trump whom he described as a successful business mogul, with determination and business acumen.

But, the second best performer and the top in the female category, Cynthia Mchechu, said she draws her inspiration from former US President Barack Obama. The two Form Four leavers visited the government owned media group, Tanzania Standard Newspapers Limited (TSN), which publishes the 'Daily News', 'Sunday News', 'HabariLeo', 'HabariLeo Jumapili' and 'SpotiLeo'.

Contrary to what one would have expected, the talented youth exuded confidence, intellect, integrity and sense of humour during the entire interview with the 'Daily News'.

Alfred who has studied the history of Mr Trump said he adores the US president's tough, shrewd and never back down mentality, which enabled him to build a business empire and became the 45th US President despite opposition from within his own political party.

"I don't mean to copy everything from my role model... what I like about Trump is that he doesn't give up. I have read his history on how he started his business...the Trump Tower took about four years before he was granted the building permit.

This is the kind of determination I am talking about," he explained. Alfred intends to study Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) combination in his 'A' level education before pursuing industrial electrical engineering at the tertiary education to realise his dream of becoming a business mogul in the industrial sector.

"My dream is to become a business tycoon and with industrial engineering, I will have firsthand experience in the industry sector. I want to eventually invest and establish my own industries within and outside the country," he explained. During spare time, Alfred plays music instruments, reads novels and biographies as well as books on business.

He also takes pictures and edits the school magazine while at Feza Boys Secondary School. Cynthia Mchechu from St Francis Girls in Mbeya Region, who draws her aspiration from Obama, plans to pursue a career in Law as the 44th US president who served two terms. Her father, mother, brother and young siblings inspire her too, she said.

"I will pursue Economics, Geography, Mathematics (EGM) combination in my 'A' level studies and study law at university, I enjoy defending the rights of other people, especially the oppressed, I believe law is the right career for me," she explained. Cynthia, the lone daughter of National Housing Corporation (NHC) Director General Nehemiah Mchechu, loves reading novels, writing poems and listening to music when at home.

Meanwhile, LYDIA SHEKIGHENDA reports that the government yesterday presented cash prizes and certificates to 13 students who had competed in the East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) essay writing competition for 2016.

It also handed over textbooks, a laptop and overhead projector all worth 3,700 US dollars (over 7m/-) to three secondary schools which won the first, second and third positions at national level in the EAC essay writing.